Swedish man wanted for murder in Norway

Oslo Police Inspector Grete Lien Metlid at Sunday's press conference. Photo: Lise Åserud / NTB scanpix / TT

A 20-year-old man from Uppsala is being sought internationally by Norwegian police for the suspected murder of a 24-year-old man in Oslo.

“I can confirm that a Swedish citizen is wanted via Interpol in connection with the murder in Majorstuen,” Kristian Ljungberg of the Swedish National Police told Norwegian newspaper VG

Majorstuen is a predominately wealthy area just outside of downtown Oslo.

“Police are working on the case, but we cannot give any further details because we don’t want to reveal our methods,” Ljungberg added.

At a Sunday press conference, Oslo Police said that the suspect in Monday’s fatal stabbing is from Uppsala. Police have reason to believe he left Norway after the murder and may have subsequently also fled Sweden, which is why they have issued an international arrest warrant.

Oslo Police said that the Uppsala man has some sort of connection to Norway and that a motive is suspected but declined to give further details on either account.

The 24-year-old male victim, Heikki Bjørklund Paltto, was found stabbed to death in a residence in Majorstuen on Monday. That same morning, there was also a knife-point robbery not far from the murder scene. The 20-year-old Swede is also the suspect in that case.