Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swedish man wanted for murder in Norway

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
21 October 2018
13:08 CEST+02:00
murderoslo

Share this article

Swedish man wanted for murder in Norway
Oslo Police Inspector Grete Lien Metlid at Sunday's press conference. Photo: Lise Åserud / NTB scanpix / TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
21 October 2018
13:08 CEST+02:00
A 20-year-old man from Uppsala is being sought internationally by Norwegian police for the suspected murder of a 24-year-old man in Oslo.
“I can confirm that a Swedish citizen is wanted via Interpol in connection with the murder in Majorstuen,” Kristian Ljungberg of the Swedish National Police told Norwegian newspaper VG
 
Majorstuen is a predominately wealthy area just outside of downtown Oslo. 
 
“Police are working on the case, but we cannot give any further details because we don’t want to reveal our methods,” Ljungberg added.
 
At a Sunday press conference, Oslo Police said that the suspect in Monday’s fatal stabbing is from Uppsala. Police have reason to believe he left Norway after the murder and may have subsequently also fled Sweden, which is why they have issued an international arrest warrant.
 
Oslo Police said that the Uppsala man has some sort of connection to Norway and that a motive is suspected but declined to give further details on either account.
 
The 24-year-old male victim, Heikki Bjørklund Paltto, was found stabbed to death in a residence in Majorstuen on Monday. That same morning, there was also a knife-point robbery not far from the murder scene. The 20-year-old Swede is also the suspect in that case. 
 
The suspect has a criminal record in Sweden, with VG reporting that he had served an 18-month prison sentence on robbery charges. 
 
murderoslo
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Swedish man wanted for murder in Norway
  2. Norway to free Russian spy suspect: intelligence agency

From our sponsors

Change the world with a master’s degree from Sweden’s Linköping University

Master’s students at world-leading Linköping University (LiU) aren’t there simply to study. They solve real-world problems alongside experts in fields that can create a better tomorrow. Do you have what it takes to join them?

Latest headlines

More news

Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish man wanted for murder in Norway
  2. Norway to free Russian spy suspect: intelligence agency

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

04/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832
View all notices