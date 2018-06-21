Norwegian restaurant named one of world’s best after meteoric rise

File photo: Terje Pedersen / NTB scanpix

Oslo restaurant Maaemo has been included in a list of the world’s top 50 eateries – the first ever Norwegian inclusion on the list.

Maaemo was named at number 35 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, a prestigious list produced by the British magazine Restaurant based on a poll of international chefs, restaurateurs and critics.

“I am incredibly proud and happy,” co-owner and chef Esben Holmboe Bang told Dagbladet.

Maaemo, which has three stars in the latest Michelin guide, was last year named as the 79th best restaurant, thereby missing out on top 50 status until now.

“To be considered to be at the forefront of the restaurant industry globally is huge. At this level there is no room for error and everything must work on all levels. Every day! Maaemo is the result of a fantastic team effort and I am particularly proud of all of the fantastic team today,” Holmboe Bang said to Dagbladet.

In 2017, Maaemo reported pre-tax profits for the first time since opening in 2010, and has been praised by international guests for its willingness to carve out its own identity, Dagbladet writes.

“Norwegian food traditions have a very exotic appeal thoughout the world. Oslo has become a city to visit for the food, over 60 percent of our guests have flown in just to visit us. Who’d have thought that ten years ago?”, Holmboe Bang said to Dagbladet.

