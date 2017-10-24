Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Lonely Planet names Oslo one of world’s top ten cities to visit

24 October 2017
Photo: Tore Meek / NTB scanpix
24 October 2017
Oslo is amongst the top ten must-visit cities around the world for 2018, according to travel guide giant Lonely Planet.

Lonely Planet, which publishes annual lists of its top ten countries, regions and cities to visit in the coming year, has chosen Oslo for the tenth spot on its 2018 edition of the prestigious latter list.

Noting that Oslo has previously been “eclipsed by stylish Scandi neighbours” like Copenhagen and Stockholm, Lonely Planet says the 50th wedding anniversary of King Harald and Queen Sonja is one reason to book a trip to Norway’s capital next year.

“Expect fanfare and pageantry aplenty, along with a packed calendar of events – civic, culinary and cultural,” writes the travel company, adding that visitors “really couldn’t pick a better year to visit” than 2018.

That assessment is cause for celebration at VisitOslo, the city’s official tourist guide.

“To be chosen by Lonely Planet is a great honour. This would never have happened without our hard-working tourism industry. There is so much positive energy in Oslo these days and we look forward to bidding more visitors welcome,” VisitOslo’s administrative director Christian Lunde told newspaper Aftenposten.

Lunde added that he believed the inclusion of Oslo on the list would boost visitor numbers to the city over the next year.

“Many travellers use these lists as reliable resources and inspiration for their trips. And that is very good for visitor numbers in Oslo. It also creates a sense of pride amongst Oslo enthusiasts,” Lunde said.

Oslo can also enjoy being the only Nordic city to make the list, which includes four other European cities, three in North and Central America, one in Asia and one in Australia.

Lonely Planet selects its top ten cities based on contributions by its own employees, bloggers, and traveller feedback. Nominations for the list are then discussed before the final choices settled upon.

Anniversaries and other special events are often taken into account when potential cities are considered for the list.

But despite the landmark Norway’s royal couple will celebrate in 2018, the city’s new architecture and food scene were equally important factors in its selection, Lonely Planet spokesperson James Smart told Aftenposten.

“Oslo has a special feeling, thanks to the city and people that live there. The new part of the city alongside the fjord, coffee culture and new, exciting architecture are all part of that,” Smart said.

Lonely Planet’s top ten cities to visit in 2018:

  1. Sevilla, Spain
  2. Detroit, USA
  3. Canberra, Australia
  4. Hamburg, Germany
  5. Kaohsiung, Taiwan
  6. Antwerp, Belgium
  7. Matera, Italy
  8. San Juan, Puerto Rico
  9. Guanajuato, Mexico
  10. Oslo, Norway 

