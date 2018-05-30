Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norwegian changes direction over dog ban on flights

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
30 May 2018
18:32 CEST+02:00
dogsnorwegianflights

Share this article

Norwegian changes direction over dog ban on flights
Photo: photobac/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
30 May 2018
18:32 CEST+02:00
A ban on bringing certain breeds of dog on flights with low-budget airline Norwegian resulted in complaints from customers. Now the company is reversing its policy.

But Norwegian said dogs brought onto aircraft, where they travel in the cargo hold, are done so at owners’ responsibility, broadcaster NRK reports.

A number of dog owners took issue with the ban on bringing certain breeds of dogs on flights after it was announced by Norwegian.

The policy change was a shift from the airline’s previous rules, whereby all dogs were accepted for travel in the cargo hold on flights to and from Svalbard and within the Schengen zone.

The now-reversed ban would have seen certain snub-nosed breeds including Bull Mastiffs, Boxers, Bulldogs, and Shih Tzus barred from flying with the company.

“We have received a lot of responses to this and they are the reason we are changing our position on this issue. We can see that there are many grey areas here, especially when it comes to mixed breeds,” spokesperson for Norwegian Astrid Mannion-Gibson told NRK.

Despite the lifting of the ban, the airline still advises dog owners not to take their four-legged friends with them when travelling by air, Mannion-Gibson added.

The dogs can be prone to respiratory problems when under stress, she said.

“We introduced this rule with support from a number of places, including The Norwegian Veterinary Association. The change was made with the best intentions, since air travel for short-nosed dogs is associated with increased risk of respiratory problems and overheating,” she said.

Instead of being prevented from checking their dogs onto flights, owners will now be required to sign a disclaimer form absolving Norwegian of responsibility for the animal during air travel.

“If you have a dog or cat that is included in this definition you will be asked to sign a form in which you recognise the risk and that Norwegian is absolved of responsibility should anything happen,” Mannion-Gibson told the broadcaster.

READ ALSO: Norwegian loses billions in first quarter of 2017

dogsnorwegianflights
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Zagreb: Spend this summer in Croatia's vibrant capital city

Lush green parks throughout the city centre, imposing heritage buildings, real Central European cafe society and Mediterranean style hospitality. Welcome to Zagreb, Croatia’s stunning capital!

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Working internationally? Share your experiences
  2. Norway’s emergency services battle with forest fires
  3. Norway’s summer weather helps set records for meat sales
  4. Smoke forces Oslo SAS plane to make preventive landing in Amsterdam
  5. Norwegian outsider Hareide leads Danes to World Cup
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/05
Web Services Development
18/04
Volunteers for Sailboat and Land mission wanted
17/04
25th birthday - would someone please join in?
View all notices
Advertisement