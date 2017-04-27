Advertisement

Norwegian loses billions in first quarter of 2017

The Local
news@thelocal.no
27 April 2017
08:46 CEST+02:00
norwegianairlineair travelbudget

Share this article

Norwegian loses billions in first quarter of 2017
Norwegian CEO Bjørn Kos presents the airline's forst quarter results. Photo: Gorm Kallestad/NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
27 April 2017
08:46 CEST+02:00
Norwegian recorded significant losses in the first part of 2017, even though more and more passengers are flying with the low-cost Scandinavian airline.

The airline has added routes to its services in recent times, thereby increasing numbers of passengers, but this is not yet reflected in the airline’s profits, reports news agency NTB.

A loss of 1.5 billion Norwegian kroner ($117 million) was recorded during the first three months of 2017, on top of an 800 million kroner ($93 million) loss in the final quarter of 2016.

Norwegian CEO Bjørn Kos said that increased fuel charges, tough competition and an increase in the value of the Norwegian krone are all responsible in part for the poor results in the first part of the year.

“In this quarter we are particularly feeling the effects of high fuel charges in combination with a strong Norwegian krone against the British pound, euro and Swedish krone, which represent almost half of our turnover,” Kos wrote in a press release.

“Additionally the figures are affected by the fact that Easter did not fall in the first quarter, as it did last year,” the CEO continued.

READ ALSO: Norwegian doubles profits in second quarter of 2016

A total of 6.7 million passengers flew with the airline in the first quarter of this year, an increase of 14 percent, reports NTB.

As many as 39 new routes were launched by the company during the quarter, including flights connecting the United States with Ireland, Northern Ireland Scotland and Norway.

norwegianairlineair travelbudget

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Social entrepreneur: 'I learned early on that I was an outsider'

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

SAS and Norwegian cannot promise they will use new multibillion airport

For first time, Norwegian flies more passengers than rival SAS

Norwegian set a new passenger record in 2016

Norwegian Air gets long-awaited US approval

Norwegian doubles profits in second quarter

Norwegian hires new pilots to address 'terrible' situation

‘Set up committee to evaluate Norway’s greenness’: Labour

Top budget restaurants in Oslo

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Breivik's lawyer says isolation is harming the extremist's mental health

Want a Big Mac in Norway? Prepare to pay world's second-highest price

Norway’s Crown Princess: Leave my son alone!
Advertisement

Norwegians are about to lose their FM radio and they’re not happy about it

Norway reverses course on wolf 'slaughter'

'World's most beautiful banknotes' debut in Norway

Police break up massive Norwegian paedophilia ring
Advertisement
2,243 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norwegian loses billions in first quarter of 2017
  2. Overseas voters urged to have their say in the UK general election
  3. Norway opposition demands answers over Saudi Arabia women's commission vote
  4. Norwegian rejection of Afghan family reunification linked to sharia law: report
  5. Meet the locals: An interview with Tomasz Furmanek
Advertisement
Advertisement