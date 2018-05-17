In pictures: Norway celebrates national day

May 17th celebrations in Bergen. Photo: Marit Hommedal / NTB scanpix

May 17th, Norway’s national day, was today marked at Oslo’s Royal Palace and around the country.

Early this morning, the Crown Prince family began the day by greeting hundreds of cheering Norwegians at the royal residence at Skaugum near Oslo.



Photo: Terje Pedersen / NTB scanpix

Special May 17th pastries were on sale across the country.



Cinnamon rolls ready for May 17th. Photo: Terje Pedersen / NTB scanpix

The royals were clad in bunads, the traditional Norwegian costume now synonymous with May 17th, as were many of the thousands that turned out on Oslo's Karl Johans Gate for the occasion.



Photo: Terje Pedersen / NTB scanpix

Later in the morning, King Harald and Queen Sonja appeared with their family on the balcony at the Royal Palace.



Photo: Terje Pedersen / NTB scanpix

The tradition of the King and Queen waving to barnetoget, the children’s procession through the city, was begun in 1906.



The children's procession on Oslo's Karl Johans gate. Photo: Terje Pedersen / NTB scanpix

Queen Sonja chose a red bunad from the Øst-Telemark region for this year’s celebration.

The Queen has previously said the red bunad was her “favourite”.



Photo: Terje Pedersen / NTB scanpix

Prime Minister Erna Solberg also took part in celebrations and tweeted a May 17th greeting to the country.



Photo: Marit Hommedal / NTB scanpix

Hipp,Hipp,Hurra! For 17. mai. Gratulerer med dagen til alle, håper dagen din blir fin ! — Erna Solberg (@erna_solberg) May 17, 2018

Elsewhere in Norway, the children's procession in Ålesund enjoyed sunny weather.



Photo: Halvard Alvik / NTB scanpix

The coastguard took part in the procession in southwestern city Bergen.



Photo: Marit Hommedal / NTB scanpix

Mountain regions also full of the colour of spring, nature and the Norwegian flag.

Gratulerer med dagen, Norge!

READ ALSO: Celebrating May 17th in Norway: A guide for first-timers