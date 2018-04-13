Norway set for warm weekend weather with 'heatwave' forecast next week

People enjoy warm weather in Oslo in may 2017. Photo: Lise Åserud / NTB scanpix

Spring is set to arrive in Norway with much warmer temperatures across the country.

The warmer weather is heading to the Scandinavian country from the same direction as the freezing air that resulted in achingly cold temperatures during the winter – namely, the east.

“The are several high-pressure areas to the east of us that will pump warm air over Sweden and north toward Norway during the weekend,” meteorologist Cecilie Villanger told newspaper VG.

A high pressure area that will be over Moscow by Friday evening will push across the continent and then north towards Norway, according to the report.

“There will be an easterly wind, which will form a certain amount of cloud in the east, but we will nevertheless see up to 15-16°C during the weekend. Saturday will see light cloud and Sunday will be a little more cloudy,” Villanger continued.

Southern Norway, like in the east, will see a cloudy weekend with spring-like temperatures.

The western part of the country is expected to see the warmest weekend temperatures of as much as 20°C, despite some cloud cover also being present in this region. In fact, Bergen is forecast to be warmer than Mallorca on both Friday and Saturday, VG reports.

Vårvarmen brer om seg i #SørNorge den neste uka. Lørdag får vi kanskje se 20-tallet enkelte steder på Vestlandet?

Uti neste uke kommer varmen for fullt til lavlandet #Østafjells. Foto: Liv Margrethe Bjelland (Lifjellet ved Stavanger) pic.twitter.com/9sm9oPRW2O — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) April 12, 2018

Central Norway will see more sun than other areas, albeit with slightly cooler temperatures of around 15-16°C.

Northern Norway, with its colder climate, can also expect to pleasant seasonal weather, with a high-pressure area moving west.

“We will see clouds on the coast from Lofoten northwards. The temperature in the north will be somewhat lower, but Tromsø will typically be between 5-6°C at the weekend, Villanger told VG.

The good weather news will not be done once the weekend comes to an end, with a ‘heatwave’ expected to grace the middle part of next week.

“It appears we will see a high pressure area with its centre over southern Sweden, giving high temperatures there, and this will also affect southern Norway,” Villanger said.

Temperatures of 20°C are forecast in eastern and western coastal areas as well as the south of the country during the middle part of next week, although wind and rain is forecast in the north, VG reports.

“These are unusually warm air masses which, in the summer, would give temperatures over 25 degrees in many places. But we still have a lot of leftover snow, which will temper the effect – mornings will still feel cold in many places,” meteorologist Roar Teigen told the newspaper.

