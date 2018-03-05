Oslo to get second floating sauna

The current floating sauna at Sørenga in Oslo. File photo: Heiko Junge / NTB scanpix

A new raft in Oslo harbour will give hardy bathers the option of taking a sauna and dip in the sea year-round.

A similar floating sauna at Sørenga in Oslo has already become a popular attraction in the city since opening in 2015.

Now, a grant of one million kroner (103,000 euros) will provide for the people behind the concept to build an even larger floating sauna, reports VårtOslo.

"We are fortunate enough to have received one million kroner from the DNB Savings Bank Foundation (Sparebankstiftelsen). This money will go towards building a new floating sauna. The new raft will enable sauna and bathing all year round," Ragna Marie Fjeld, chairperson of the Sørenga Badstu og Helårsbad association (Sørenga Sauna and Year- Round Swimming), told VårtOslo.

The new construction will supplement the existing floating sauna facility, according to the report.

The final design for the new floating sauna was selected from 57 submissions sent in as part of a competition, VårtOslo reports.

Architecture students Stian Fommestad and Edvard Glazebrook, whose design was chosen, told the media that the new facility - based on 30x30 beams - could be put together in very little time.

"This is a concept that can be built quickly within a week. So we hope to see it finished soon," Fommestad said.

