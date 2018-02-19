Norway road authority buys reflective vests for tourists

Winter landscape in Lofoten. File photo: Terje Bendiksby / NTB Scanpix

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration (Statens vegvesen, NPRA) has ordered 800 safety vests for supply to car rental companies in the Lofoten area, in the hope of improving the safety of tourists who stop in the road to take photographs.

The authority is concerned for the safety of tourists who stop their cars "anywhere" to photograph the dramatic scenery of the region, reports broadcaster NRK.

"They often stop in places that are not easy to see, and when everyone in the car gets out to take photographs, dangerous situations for traffic can result," NPRA department director Jørn Simonsen told NRK.

Nordland Police district receives on a daily basis reports of unsafe driving and dangerous situations involving tourists, according to the report.

Vehicles are currently required to carry one safety vest each. But that measure does not go far enough, Simonsen said.

"That is not enough when a whole travel group wants to get out of the car to take photographs. So we have now bought vests so that all passengers will have access to them," he said to NRK.

The traffic agency is also working on a road safety information booklet that will be translated into several languages, the broadcaster reports.

