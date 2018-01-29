Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Norwegian driver loses licence after not scraping ice from window

29 January 2018
14:23 CET+01:00
Photo: Troms politidistrikt
29 January 2018
14:23 CET+01:00
A woman near Tromsø has had her driving license confiscated after failing to ensure visibility through her iced-up windscreen.

Police in the northern city tweeted a picture of the woman's opaque front window as a warning to other motorists.

The woman had failed to clear ice from the window sufficiently, leaving her with almost no view of the road.

"In this case the [police] patrol assessed the [offence] as so serious that it was cause for confiscation of her driving licence. It was a danger to traffic," operation leader Karl Erik Tomassen of Troms Police District told regional media Nordlys.

Police confirmed via a Twitter post that the woman's licence had been confiscated.

They also encouraged other drivers to "scrape windscreens sufficiently".

Several options are available to police when motorists fail to ensure their windows are cleared, Troms police traffic coordinator Jan-Ove Fossli told Nordlys.

"There is no blueprint for what the limit is. It is the patrol on the scene which makes the decision, since it is they who observe vehicles in traffic," Fossli said.

"The patrol can instruct [drivers] to scrape their windows verbally or issue a fine of 2600 kroner (272 euros). The final response could be a report and driving licence confiscation. We have seen examples where a hole has been scraped in the middle of the windscreen," he added.

READ ALSO: Driver caught by Norway speed camera seven times in eight days

