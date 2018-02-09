Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Norway's Olympians shell-shocked as they're sent 15,000 eggs

9 February 2018
07:13 CET+01:00
May not represent how the eggs were actually used. File photo: Vidar Ruud / NTB scanpix
9 February 2018
07:13 CET+01:00
You had one job! Norwegian chefs hoping to buy 1,500 eggs to feed hungry Olympic athletes have had their dinner plans scrambled after a mix-up with a grocery order.

Norway's army of nutritional experts were left shell-shocked in Pyeongchang when a lorry delivered 15,000 eggs, apparently because an online purchase got lost in translation.

"We received a truck-load of eggs," chef Ståle Johansen told Norwegian news agency NTB after being left with egg on his face.

"We were quite surprised when they came carrying the eggs -- there was no end to it, incredible!"

While vastly experienced in keeping their athletes in peak conditions, Norway's chefs appear to have cracked under the early pressure, but at least their athletes will get plenty of protein.

Norway's chef de mission Tore Øvrebø saw the funny side, calculating that the country's delegation of 121 athletes and officials would have to eat 124 eggs each.

"It was an extra zero on the order, so 1,500 to 15,000," he explained.

"They will probably use them I guess and I don't know, maybe the people that supplied us with them will take them back. It's not a big issue."

What is certain is that Norway's team of chefs will need a crash course in Korean -- or to polish their Google Translate skills -- if they want to avoid another eggs-traordinary culinary fail at these Olympics.

