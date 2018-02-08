Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Frozen pizza delivers as sales figures in Norway topped again

8 February 2018
15:44 CET+01:00
Frozen pizza delivers as sales figures in Norway topped again
File photo: NTB Scanpix
Kimchi, ramen and quinoa might be trending, but frozen pizza sales in Norway have seen an increase for a fourth successive year.

Figures from analysis agency Nielsen show that over 50 million of the frozen meals were sold in 2017, Norwegian consumer goods company Orkla told news agency NTB.

That represents the highest sales figure for the item ever and the fourth consecutive annual increase.

25.8 million pizzas in various flavours made by the Grandiosa brand alone were sold in Norway last year, a new record and a nine percent increase on 2016. The previous record for the brand was 25.2 million in 2004.

Grandiosa is owned by Orkla through producer Stabburet, which also owns the BigOne brand, giving it a 70 percent market share in the Scandinavian country.

The biggest competitor to the firm on Norway's frozen pizza landscape is Dr. Oetker, with a market share of around 24 percent according to the company's own figures.

"Grandiosa has a very strong position in the hearts and minds of many Norwegians," Orkla CEO Peter Ruzicka told NRK.

New varieties of the baked dish may have contributed to its continued popularity, Ruzicka added.

"We have been very clever at innovating, hitting the mark with products that target local consumers and their preferences. We also have a great marketing and sales team," he said.

