Top 10 budget restaurants in Oslo

Oslo's Mathallen, where the Ma Poule restaurant can be found. Photo: Finn Ståle Felberg/Mathallen

Want to eat out without breaking the bank? There are plenty of good options for budget-conscious travellers in Oslo. Most of them you will find in the east of the city, but not exclusively, says our travel editor Marie Peyre.

Punjab Tandoori

This popular Indian restaurant in Grønland was one of the first to open in Oslo back in 1990, and it is still going strong. Here you will find authentic Punjab food at bargain prices, with mains starting at 80kr. Their naan bread is legendary. Queues are not unusual, so just don't expect to linger once you have finished your meal.

Freddy Fuego

An informal burrito bar with long tables to eat out with friends before a night out on the town, rather than a romantic dinner with a date. But the food here packs a punch. Each burrito is freshly made to order with your choice of meat, salsa and extras. Walks-ins only.



Photo: Freddy Fuego/Facebook

Krishna's Cuisine

Located in the Colosseum Centre in Majorstua, this long standing restaurant serves good vegetarian food, with vegan alternatives too. Soup of the day, served with rice or pappadum, costs 90kr. Big salad 100kr. Lunch plate 120kr. The dish of the day costs 150kr, and comes with a free refill, should you still be hungry. Closing time is 8pm.

Hai Café

Classics such as Vietnamese spring rolls, pho and bánh mì make up the bulk of the menu here, and that's really what most people order. With its relaxed vibe, Hai Café is great for a late lunch or early dinner. Prices are a steal too. The best of several Vietnamese restaurants in the Torggata area.

Hell's Kitchen

The competition has heated up in recent years for the title of best pizza in town, but this small place near Youngstorget is still my favourite. Cool American-style booths, a good selection of beers, and fab pizzas with generous toppings and a crusty thin base Mamma would approve of.

Munchies

In the mood for a burger? Check out Munchies. The menu is short and sweet, with six burgers to choose from, four of them under 100kr. A bargain in Oslo. You can customize your order with sauces like mango curry, jalapeño, BBQ or aioli. Open late.

Ma Poule

Located inside Mathallen (literally, 'the food hall') in Vulkan, Ma Poule is one of several joints offering a small selection of dishes at reasonable prices, like their best-selling duck confit sandwich for under 100kr. The chicken sandwich at Stangeriet next door is also good.

Meatballs

Opened in June 2016, this restaurant in Hausmanns gate is Oslo's first meatball-joint. Beef, pork, chicken, veggie, all the 'meatballs' here are handmade on the premises, and served with tasty sauces and sides. The meat comes from the best local suppliers, with traceable origin. Three-balls combo for 97kr.

Izakaya

What it lacks in size, Izakaya makes up for in taste. The food comes in small portions, and is complemented with an impressive selection of sakes and Japanese beers. Friendly service and cosy atmosphere. Be there when they open at 5pm to secure a table, or be prepared to wait as this place is popular. Open until 1am.

