William and Kate to visit set of 'Skam' on royal visit to Norway

Prince William and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge will visit the school that provided the setting for hit series ‘Skam’ and meet the show’s actors during their forthcoming visit to the Scandinavian country.

The royal couple will arrive in Norway on February 1st after spending two days in Stockholm from January 30th, as part of a four-day official tour of Scandinavia.

The British royals will also meet Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, who will join them on a number of engagements throughout the visit.

The Duke and Duchess have asked their visit to include as many Swedes and Norwegians as possible, and will meet children and young people, those working in the mental health sector, and leaders in business, academia and scientific research, government, civil society and the creative industries, the couple’s communications office said in a press statement.

Their Royal Highnesses will land in Norway at Oslo Gardermoen Airport in the late morning of February 1st, where they will be met by Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit. They will then travel to the Royal Palace, where they will stay at the invitation of King Harald and Queen Sonja.

The second day of their tour will begin at the Hartvig Nissen School, the location for the hugely successful Norwegian television series 'Skam'.

The hit show, which is set for European and US remakes, highlights challenges young people face growing up, including gender identity issues, bullying, relationships, sexual assault, and eating disorders.

At the school, William and Kate will meet the stars and producers of Skam to hear more about the series, and will then meet students to learn about the effect Skam had on bringing issues out into the open and the role played by social media.

While in Oslo, they will also visit the ski jump Holmenkollen, one of the most recognisable landmarks of the Norwegian capital.

