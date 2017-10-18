American remake of Norway's 'Skam' to be streamed by Facebook

Skam actors Ulrikke Falch (R) og Josefine Frida Pettersen. Photo: Bax Lindhardt / NTB scanpix

Facebook’s new streaming service has secured the rights to broadcast the American version of hit Norwegian television series Skam.

The social media giant will broadcast the US remake of the NRK series, Facebook Head of Global Creative Strategy Ricky Van Veen confirmed during the Mipcom television conference in Cannes on Wednesday.

“This proves that NRK has made something world class, and is being noticed all over the world,” the Norwegian broadcaster’s head Thor Gjermund Eriksen said to NRK.

Facebook’s Watch platform, which was released in the US in August, will offer original television content via a streaming service on the social media website.

Skam will now be part of the range of shows that can be viewed on the media.

“When I first heard about Skam, I felt as though I’d seen the future of storytelling,” Van Veen said in a press statement quoted by NRK.

The agreement to broadcast the series on Facebook was made between the social media website and entertainment production company XIX, which had already secured the rights from NRK.

“NRK does not have any agreement with Facebook. We have an agreement with XIX, who will produce the series, and they have made the broadcasting agreement,” Eriksen said.

Earlier this week, NRK announced that rights deals to make new versions of Skam had been made with five different countries in Europe.

The agreement between NRK and XIX was announced in August 2016.

READ ALSO: Norway's 'Skam' series to get remake in five European countries