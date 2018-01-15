Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norway's Winter Olympics superstar Bjørndalen not picked for Pyeongchang

AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
15 January 2018
16:10 CET+01:00
winter olympics

Share this article

Norway's Winter Olympics superstar Bjørndalen not picked for Pyeongchang
Ole Einar Bjørndalen. Photo: Berit Roald / NTB scanpix
AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
15 January 2018
16:10 CET+01:00
Norway's biathlon star Ole Einar Bjørndalen, who has won the most medals in the history of Winter Olympics, has been omitted from the team for next month's Games in Pyeongchang.

"The results achieved by Ole Einar Bjørndalen during the World Cup... are not good enough. He unfortunately did not meet the criteria" of the selection, the head of the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Tore Øvrebø, said.

Bjørndalen, who turns 44 in a few days, has competed in every Winter Olympics since the 1994 event in Lillehammer, Norway, and was hoping to participate in a seventh Olympiad in Pyeongchang next month.

"It sucks that I can't go," he told television broadcaster TV2, adding that he disagreed with the Norwegian Olympic Committee's decision.

"I think I could have found my form in time for the Games."

TV2 said Bjørndalen planned to make a decision about his career at the end of the 2018 season.

Holder of a record of 13 Olympic medals (eight gold, four silver and one bronze), Bjørndalen is the best biathlete in history and also counts 95 individual victories in the World Cup and 20 world titles.

He won all four biathlon events -- the sprint, the pursuit, the 20-kilometre individual and the 4x7.5km relay -- at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

But in South Korea, Norway will be represented by brothers Johannes and Tarjei Bø, Emil Hegle Svendsen, Lars Helge Birkeland, Henrik L'Abee-Lund and Erlend Bjøntegaard.

READ ALSO: Russia beats Norway after tough Olympics 

winter olympics
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Norway’s Telemark Winter Olympics hopefuls reveal bid plan

Norway wants to host 2026 Winter Olympics

Norway sceptical about new Olympic bid

Norway's Bjørgen takes record sixth gold medal

Norway's Jansrud pips favourites for gold

PM hails Olympic 'idol' champion Jansrud

Oslo vies with Munich for Winter Olympics

Lillehammer to host 2016 Youth Winter Olympics
Advertisement

More news

Handball: French women dethrone Norway to take world title

Norway to give men and women’s national football teams equal pay

Cycling: Sagan wins historic third straight world title in Norway
Advertisement

Norway suffer heaviest defeat for 45 years in World Cup qualifying

Norwegian skier Johaug to miss Olympics as CAS extends doping ban

Norway out of Euros without scoring after Danish defeat

Newcomers Belgium stun runners-up Norway at women's Euros
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Who were the first Scandinavians? Ancient DNA sheds light on mysterious origins
  2. Trump's invitation to immigrate leaves Norwegians cold
  3. Norway confirms new minority coalition government after negotiations
  4. Norway police arrest husband of missing woman and find body
  5. Norway's Winter Olympics superstar Bjørndalen not picked for Pyeongchang
Advertisement

Noticeboard

10/01
initiative self-educating & discussion group, self-run
View all notices
Advertisement