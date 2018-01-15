Norway police arrest husband of missing woman and find body

Police speak to media in Brumunddal on Friday. Photo: Fredrik Hagen / NTB scanpix

The husband of missing woman Janne Jemtland was arrested on suspicion of her murder on Friday. Police have since found the body of a woman at the Glomma river in Hedmark County.

Mother-of-two Jemtland had been missing from her home near the town of Brumunddal since December 29th.

Local newspaper Hamar Abeiderblad reported on Monday that investigators took the woman’s husband to the location where the body was found by police divers on Saturday.

The man is being held on suspicion of manslaughter, reports newspaper VG.

He is cooperating with police investigations, according to the report.

Police declined to confirm whether information provided by the suspect led to the discovery of the body.

“There are clues and information that emerged after the arrest of the husband that gave us reason to carry out a new search at Glomma, and made the discovery [of the body],” police attorney André Lillehovde van der Eynden told VG on Sunday.

The suspect has agreed to be held in custody for a preliminary four-week period, his lawyer Ida Andenæs confirmed to the newspaper.

“In the current situation, he accepts that the police need time to investigate the case,” Andenæs said.

Police are working with a theory as to how the 36-year-old woman was killed, but are currently not giving further detail, writes VG.

Van der Eynden also declined to answer questions regarding motive.

“We have a theory which forms the basis of the arrest. I do not wish to go into further detail on this,” he said to the newspaper.



Personnel near the Glomma River, where the body was found. Photo: Fredrik Hagen / NTB scanpix

Jemtland originally went missing after returning home from a party which she attended with her husband in Brumunddal on December 28th.

She is thought to have left her home at around 2am on December 29th. Forensic investigation has shown that her mobile telephone connected to a nearby receiver at around 5:30am.

The receiver, near the Ringsaker Culture School in Brumunddal, covers an area in which two separate traces of blood were later found by investigators.

The first of those traces was found on January 4th, almost 12km from Jemtland’s home. The second was found on January 6th. The two locations are around 1.5 kilometres apart.

Her home was searched by police, now assisted in their investigation by police security agency Kripos, on January 12th. Later that day, the arrest of her husband was confirmed by investigators.

On Saturday, a woman’s body was found by divers at the bottom of the Glomma river in Våler Municipality. Although final confirmation that the body belongs to Jemtland is yet to be given, no other persons are known to be missing in the area.

