Norwegian police continue search for woman missing since December

Police search for missing Janne Jemtland in Brumunddal on January 8th, 2018. Photo: Cornelius Poppe / NTB scanpix

A 36-year-old mother of two disappeared from her home in the Norwegian town of Brumunddal in the Hedmark County on December 29th.

Ten days later, police are still searching for the woman, Janne Jemtland, after traces of her blood were found, reports broadcaster NRK.

Police suspect Jemtland’s disappearance to be related to a criminal act and are now focusing their search on a piece of land between the locations of two separate discoveries of blood traces, writes NRK.

The 36-year-old is thought by police to have left her home at around 2am on December 29th after attending a party with her husband.

Forensic investigation has shown that her mobile telephone connected to a nearby receiver at around 5:30am.

The receiver, near the Ringsaker Culture School in Brumunddal, is around one kilometre from where one of the blood traces was later found.

Police cannot say whether the mobile phone registration was a result of active use, according to NRK’s report.

Several witnesses have spoken to police, but no other clues have currently emerged in the case.

Jemtland was reported missing by her husband on December 30th. A subsequent police search was called off due to heavy snowfall in the area where the 36-year-old disappeared.

An area in Brumunddal was closed off by police on January 4th after a dog owner reportedly found traces in the snow. The following morning, investigators confirmed traces of blood had been found in an area covered by the base station receiver that last registered Jemtland’s mobile phone, writes NRK.

The blood was later confirmed to match that of Jemtland, and a second trace, around one kilometre from the first, was found on Saturday January 6th after authorities intensified their search of the area.

Police spokesperson André Lillehovde van der Eynden told newspaper VG on Sunday that a theory the missing woman may have been hit by a vehicle was being considered, given that both traces were found near to roadsides.

“The [possible] involvement of a vehicle is of course a theory we are looking at,” van der Eynden said.

Investigations continued Sunday as police attempted to confirm the route taken by Jemtland on the night of her disappearance, reports NRK.

Police have also stressed that there are currently no suspects in connection with the case.