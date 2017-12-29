Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Norwegian series 'better than Game of Thrones': BBC list

29 December 2017
11:49 CET+01:00
valkyrientelevision

Norwegian series 'better than Game of Thrones': BBC list
Valkyrien wins best drama at Norway's 2017 Gullruten awards. Photo: Marit Hommedal / NTB scanpix
29 December 2017
11:49 CET+01:00
Norwegian series Valkyrien has made its mark on the BBC’s list of top ten television series in 2017.

The series, which centres on an illegal medical clinic in a disused bomb shelter, took ninth place on the British broadcaster’s list of the year’s best series, one place above monster HBO hit Game of Thrones’ penultimate season.

“In an age of political uncertainty and social unrest, this gripping Norwegian thriller’s arrival was pretty timely,” writes the BBC in its roundup.

The series, set in Oslo, is praised for going “well beyond the usual tropes of Nordic noir”.

“It is very nice to be remembered, a lot of very good stuff is being made at the moment,” Valkyrien series producer Eric Vogel told newspaper VG.

“There is something about the United Kingdom and Valkyrien, it has been a real hit there. It received good reviews and was written about in newspapers like The Guardian and The Times. The series discusses how we react in complex times, and the British have experienced that themselves with Brexit,” Vogel said.

The producer added that he hoped the programme could serve to open doors for those who have worked on it, both in front of and behind the camera.

No follow-up to the series is currently planned.

“There is no new season in the works, but you should never say never. I’m not ruling anything out,” he said.

An English-language remake is in the works, with the action moving from Oslo to London, the BBC adds.

The full list of the BBC’s top ten television series in 2017:

10. Game of Thrones
9. Valkyrien
8. The Deuce
7. Glow
6. The Good Place
5. Mindhunter
4. Big Little Lies
3. Blue Planet II
2. The Handmaid’s Tale
1. Twin Peaks: The Return 

READ ALSO: American remake of Norway's 'Skam' to be streamed by Facebook

