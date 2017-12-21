Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Norwegian resistance hero dies at 96

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
21 December 2017
12:56 CET+01:00
osvald groupww2

Norwegian resistance hero dies at 96
Harry Sønsterød speaking to former defence minister Anne-Grethe Strøm-Erichsen in 2013. Photo: Berit Roald / NTB scanpix
Second World War resistance fighter Harry Sønsterød, who was part of the famous Osvald Group during the German occupation of Norway, has died.

Sønsterød, who took part in operations to sabotage German war infrastructure with the Osvald Group, has died aged 96, news agency NTB reports.

A film about Sønsterød’s exploits with the group, entitled Sabotøren og Kureren (The Saboteur and The Courier), was released earlier this year in Norway, showing how the resistance fighter broke into Nazi headquarters in Tønsberg on May 16th 1944, destroying both the building and archives stored there by the occupying authorities.

Norwegian actor Kenneth Berg played Sønsterød in the film.

The 96-year-old Sønsterød gave an interview to newspaper Bustikka in connection with the release of the film.

“I had to demonstrate some fighting techniques for the man that was playing me. I have a lot of experience with close combat, so I haven’t forgotten the techniques,” he said.

The Osvald Group was Norway's most active resistance movement during World War Two, and carried out hundreds of sabotage missions against German infrastructure, war industry and troops.

Veterans from the group were in 2013 honoured by authorities for their bravery during the occupation.

Then-defence minister Anne-Grethe Strøm-Erichsen said at that time that the group had carried out the war’s most effective sabotage operations.

The group was named after leader Asbjørn Sunde, who used Osvald as a code name.

READ ALSO: Norway's Osvald Monument vandalised on holocaust anniversary

osvald groupww2
