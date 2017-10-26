Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norway’s Osvald Monument vandalised on holocaust anniversary

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
26 October 2017
11:13 CEST+02:00
osvald monumentww2holocaust anniversary

Share this article

Norway’s Osvald Monument vandalised on holocaust anniversary
Composite: Ingrid Ellingsen / Ole Gunnar Onsøien / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
26 October 2017
11:13 CEST+02:00
The Osvald Momunent at Oslo’s Østebanehallen was vandalised with red paint on Thursday morning.

The monument, which shows a hammer crushing a swastika, was designed by artist Bjørn Melby Gulliksen and unveiled on May 1st 2015.

The statue commemorates the actions of the Osvald Group and employees of Norway's state railway NSB who took part in sabotage missions as part of Norway’s resistance against the German occupation during the Second World War.

The Osvald Group was Norway’s most active resistance movement during World War Two, and carried out hundreds of sabotage missions against German infrastructure, war industry and troops.

Thursday marks the 75-year anniversary of what is considered to be the date marking the beginning of the Holocaust in Norway.

On October 25th 1942, Norwegian Jews over the age of 15 were interned, possessions were seized and Jewish women required to report to authorities.

It is unknown whether there is any connection between the act of vandalism and the anniversary, reports newspaper VG.

READ ALSO: Israel honours Norwegians for helping Jews flee in World War 2

osvald monumentww2holocaust anniversary

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Israel honours Norwegians for helping Jews flee in World War 2

Undetonated WW2 bomb uncovered in Norway

Norwegian ‘witch’ books stolen by Nazis found

Atomic bombs, Nazis and Norwegian heroes
Advertisement

More news

Scandinavian researchers are developing an edible TBE vaccine

Search continues for Russian helicopter missing in Arctic

Norway’s immigration minister responds to Facebook backlash over Syrian family visit
Advertisement

Norway’s Listhaug hints at major restructure of asylum system

Sexual harassment in Norway’s media industry to be investigated

Sherpas build hundreds of kilometres of paths in Norway’s wilds

More rain predicted for southern Norway after floods cause millions in damage
Advertisement
2,348 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Lonely Planet names Oslo one of world’s top ten cities to visit in 2018
  2. Norway’s Listhaug hints at major restructure of asylum system
  3. Norway hit by weather trouble as both rain and snow disrupt country
  4. Sexual harassment in Norway’s media industry to be investigated
  5. Norway’s immigration minister responds to Facebook backlash over Syrian family visit
Advertisement

Noticeboard

27/09
Julebord Underholdning
27/09
hypnotherapist
12/09
Help with installing datacenter equipment
11/09
Great deals on compact fluorescents at Lampedirekte.no
07/09
Couple looking for accommodation in Tromso
08/08
job
View all notices
Advertisement