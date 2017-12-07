Passengers and crew evacuated as Norwegian ferry takes on water

Photo: Ida Marie Skjelnes / NTB scanpix

A ferry in Hordaland was evacuated on Thursday morning after it began to take on water.

Passengers and crew were evacuated from the ferry MF Hordaland, which was sailing between Årsnes and the island of Varaldsøy, reports NRK.

The ferry began to take on water at around 8am on Thursday.

“There was a lot of water, and the situation was assessed there and then by the crew as being critical,” ferry operator Norled’s regional manager Inge Andre Utåker told NRK.

13 passengers and a crew of six are reported to have been on board the ferry.

Fire services were also dispatched, but the ferry reached the harbour at Varalsøy under its own power, reports NRK.

“It was a very dramatic situation for those involved. The ferry reached the dock, and all passengers and cars are now on land,” Utåker said.

The ferry continued to take on water after reaching the harbour, but was unlikely to sink, the company manager added.

“It seems very stable, and as to whether it will sink – (the harbour) is not very deep,” she said.

The cause of the leakage on the vessel is currently unknown.

Fire services were working at the scene to pump water from the boat, according to NRK’s report.

