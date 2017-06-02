Advertisement

All-electric ferry to navigate Norway fjords

AFP
news@thelocal.no
2 June 2017
11:00 CEST+02:00
environmentgreentransport

Share this article

All-electric ferry to navigate Norway fjords
Nærøyfjorden. File photo: Marit Hommedal/SCANPIX .
AFP
news@thelocal.no
2 June 2017
11:00 CEST+02:00
An all-electric, emission-free ferry will navigate through Norway's famously stunning fjords from April 2018, the shipowner announced on Thursday.

The "Future of the Fjords" will be the world's first wholly electric vessel without a combustion engine, the environmental organisation Bellona said as it hailed the initiative.

The 42-metre (138-foot) catamaran will be able to transport 400 passengers at a speed of 16 knots, powered by two 300 kW electric motors, its future owner The Fjords said at the Nor-Shipping trade show near Oslo.

Already in the process of being built in a Norwegian shipyard, the ship will be launched between two fjords, including Nærøyfjord which is a UNESCO world heritage site.

A major oil producer, Norway is also at the forefront of electrifying its transport. It's a world leader in terms of electric cars sold per capita, and is expected to launch the world's first 100-percent electric coaster next year.

On Thursday, the Norwegian Shipowners Association unveiled new targets to help reach the goals of the Paris accord on containing global warming: the Norwegian fleet's carbon dioxide emissions are to be halved by 2050 and reduced to zero by 2100, it said.

READ ALSO: Norwegians want futuristic vacuum train between Oslo and Copenhagen

The Scandinavian country, with strong shipping traditions, launched a first electric ferry in early 2015, the Ampere, which can carry 350 passengers and 120 cars. But the Ampere has a traditional fuel motor that can be used if necessary, unlike the "Future of the Fjords," noted Bellona.

Shipping "is a sector where we can make a lot of savings on fuel thanks to electrification, with hybrid solutions but also with the all-electric solution like the 'Future of the Fjords'," the head of Bellona, Frederic Hauge, told AFP.

"It's clear that the cost of batteries is decreasing. It's expensive today, but it's going down," he stressed.

The Fjords already runs a similar vessel, the "Vision of the Fjords", but it is an electric-diesel hybrid. It was elected ship of the year in 2016 at the international shipping fair in Hamburg.

environmentgreentransport

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

'Malmö is a paradise for creative people'

Designer Susana Nakatani's career has taken her on a trek from Spain to France, Switzerland, Morocco, and Germany – to name just a few places.

But then she discovered Malmö – and she's here to stay. Susana tells The Local about her favourite places – and what makes the city perfect for a designer.

Introducing... the ultimate dating app for expats

8 incredible buildings that prove wood is good

Why you should go to Zagreb this summer

The future of flying: inspired by nature

Related articles

Norwegians want futuristic vacuum train between Oslo and Copenhagen

Norway to build first self-sailing electric cargo ship

Norwegian billionaire to build giant ship for environment research

‘Set up committee to evaluate Norway’s greenness’: Labour

OPINION: Why Norway’s green image is much more style than substance

Norway revs electric cars to 100,000 units

Norway MPs approve 2030 carbon-neutral goal

Safety issues close Oslofjord tunnel until Monday
Advertisement

More news

Norwegian zoo shows off cute new wolf cubs

Norwegian security reassures Bruno Mars concertgoers after Manchester attack

Norway to boost climate change defences of 'doomsday' seed vault
Advertisement

Norway ex-cop faces 21 years in jail for drug smuggling

Norwegian farmers blockade supermarket warehouses in protest action

Norway seizes weapons, remands Islamist for four weeks

Norway could send more soldiers to Afghanistan: defence minister
Advertisement
2,244 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norway’s Progress Party strides forward in latest polls
  2. Are the Nordic leaders trolling Trump with this photo?
  3. 'A lot of inspiration for En Marche comes from the Scandinavian countries'
  4. Norwegian zoo shows off cute new wolf cubs
  5. All-electric ferry to navigate Norway fjords
Advertisement

Noticeboard

06/04
English speaking expats in Hamar
28/03
Do you commute regularly to London?
23/02
French Home + Holiday let for sale
09/02
Aberdeen Scotland ACCOMMODATION
16/01
Comedy Hypnotist
19/12
Holiday Apartments in Austria
View all notices
Advertisement