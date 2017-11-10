Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norway PM Solberg takes part in Kristallnacht remembrance march

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
10 November 2017
15:02 CET+01:00
antiracismmarch

Share this article

Norway PM Solberg takes part in Kristallnacht remembrance march
Prime Minister Erna Solberg during the Oslo march. Photo: Mariam Butt / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
10 November 2017
15:02 CET+01:00
Several hundred people took to Oslo’s streets on Thursday evening in remembrance of the events of 9th-10th November 1938.

Known as Kristallnacht (Crystal Night) or Krystallnatten in Norwegian, the events marked a dramatic escalation of persecution of Jews in Germany, with windows of Jewish-owned stores, buildings, and synagogues smashed. The name Kristallnacht comes from the shards of broken glass that littered the streets after the acts of persecution.

Norway recently also saw the anniversary of what is considered to be the beginning of the holocaust in Norway during the Nazi occupation of the Scandinavian country.

The march, which was organised by Jewish community organisation Det Mosaiske Trossamfunn along with the Norwegian Centre Against Racism, set out from the Youngstorget square and culminated at the National Theatre, where Solberg gave a short speech, reports VG.

“After 1945, many hoped that antisemitism would be eradicated. Unfirtunately, things didn’t turn out that way, and we have not yet reached our goal,” the PM said, citing hidden and open anti-Semitic views being expressed in new ways, including through neo-Nazi marches in both Norway and Sweden.

Solberg added that Jewish children are still subject to abuse and harassment based on their background.

She added that other minorities also experience discrimination.

“Norwegian society is diverse. Norway is Jews, Muslims, atheists, Christians, Samis, Roma, heterosexual and homosexual, and much, much more,” the PM said.

Prejudice and harassment should not be allowed to spread through society, she added.

READ ALSO: PM: Neo-Nazis can't be allowed to ‘get a foothold in Norway'

antiracismmarch
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Firm ditches Pegida chief for anti-Islam views

Advertisement

More news

Norway ministers advise against freeze on Afghan deportations

Nordics fail to win back crown as world's best English speakers

Nike could have paid 116 million kroner more in Norwegian tax: report
Advertisement

Norway left a little shaken by rare earthquake

Norwegian authorities still investigating 'over 60 cases' related to Panama Papers

Norwegian man jailed for buying child-like sex doll

22 cars in Oslo vandalised with fire extinguishers
Advertisement
2,349 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Nordics fail to win back crown as world's best English speakers
  2. Two men arrested for Norway Viking museum heist
  3. Norway to bring in armed police at Oslo airport
  4. Norway ministers advise against freeze on Afghan deportations
  5. Norway PM Solberg takes part in Kristallnacht remembrance march
Advertisement

Noticeboard

27/09
Julebord Underholdning
27/09
hypnotherapist
12/09
Help with installing datacenter equipment
11/09
Great deals on compact fluorescents at Lampedirekte.no
07/09
Couple looking for accommodation in Tromso
View all notices
Advertisement