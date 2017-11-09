Two men arrested for Norway Viking museum heist

The two people will make preliminary appearances before the city court in Bergen in Thursday, reports newspaper Bergensavisen.
Police have seized a number of objects from amongst the 400 stolen from the museum in August, according to the report.
One of the detained pair is a man in his forties, according to Bergensavisen’s report.
Police lawyer Linn Revheim told the newspaper that she did not wish to comment on the behind-closed-doors preliminary court procedure.
University Museum of Bergen director Henrik von Achen told broadcaster NRK he was pleased at the news.
“I was informed a few minutes ago. We think it is positive, because it shows police are working actively on the case even though [the theft] happened a long time ago. We hope this means there is a better chance of getting the items back – that is the only thing that is important for us,” Achen said.
Investigators found two different DNA traces at the museum following the break-in, but these did not register any matches on the police database, reports NRK.