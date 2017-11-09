Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Two men arrested for Norway Viking museum heist

9 November 2017
14:16 CET+01:00
Two men arrested for Norway Viking museum heist
File photo: Gorm Kallestad / NTB scanpix
9 November 2017
14:16 CET+01:00
Two people have been held by police on suspicion of stealing up to 400 Viking objects from the University Museum of Bergen.

The two people will make preliminary appearances before the city court in Bergen in Thursday, reports newspaper Bergensavisen.

Police have seized a number of objects from amongst the 400 stolen from the museum in August, according to the report.

READ ALSO: 400 Viking objects stolen in Norway museum heist

One of the detained pair is a man in his forties, according to Bergensavisen’s report.

Police lawyer Linn Revheim told the newspaper that she did not wish to comment on the behind-closed-doors preliminary court procedure.

University Museum of Bergen director Henrik von Achen told broadcaster NRK he was pleased at the news.

“I was informed a few minutes ago. We think it is positive, because it shows police are working actively on the case even though [the theft] happened a long time ago. We hope this means there is a better chance of getting the items back – that is the only thing that is important for us,” Achen said.

Investigators found two different DNA traces at the museum following the break-in, but these did not register any matches on the police database, reports NRK.

