High-value objects stolen from Norway museum

Several burglars climbed a scaffold to raid a collection on the seventh story of the University Museum of Bergen.

The history of culture section of the museum was targeted by the thieves, the university announced in a press statement.

Which items were stolen remains unclear at the time of writing.

“So far, we know very little about what happened. An early assessment suggests that objects were taken from the museum, but we do not know which type of objects, or how many objects this concerns,” museum director Henrik Von Achen said in a press statement.

Police have already finished examining the scene, reports broadcaster NRK.

Employees of the museum will now begin cataloguing the extent of the theft, according to the report.

Von Achen told NRK that items from the Viking era may have been stolen, but was unable confirm this.

“This is the worst thing that can happen apart from a fire. We fear that we have lost many things and important things,” he said.

Police said that the stolen items were of high historical value.

“We were contacted by the University Museum at 8am this morning after a break-in at the museum. It appears that the perpetrators gained entry via a scaffold on the seventh floor. A significant number of items have been removed, but I do not know which ones. The items are of high cultural and historical value,” operation leader Helge Blindheim of the Vest (West) Police District said, according to NRK’s report.

Police have now secured evidence and will speak to employees of the museum.

It remains unclear how it became possible to enter the building via the scaffolding.

“One of our primary tasks is to protect cultural heirlooms. When we fail to do this, no explanation is good enough. This hits us at a very soft spot. We are all very shaky and feeling a sense of despair,” museum director Von Achen said.

No arrests have so far been made in connection with the case.

