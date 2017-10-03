Advertisement

Extreme flooding can be expected again: Norwegian water agency

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
3 October 2017
13:09 CEST+02:00
weather

Share this article

Extreme flooding can be expected again: Norwegian water agency
Flooding of the Topdalselva river at Boen on October 2nd 2017. Photo: Tor Erik Schrøder / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
3 October 2017
13:09 CEST+02:00
Water levels in some of southern Norway’s water courses are currently at their highest level for over a century.

Flooding of the extending currently seen in the region is “extreme and rare,” according to a hydrologist with the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE).

“This is something we will see more of in the future,” NVE climate advisor and hydrologist Hege Hisdal told NRK.

Floods now seem to have peaked in water courses in the south and the water will now gradually recede, although it will take several days for larger rivers to return to normal levels, according to the broadcaster’s report.

“An extreme amount of rain has fallen in a relatively short time. The unusual element was a series of low pressure fronts that followed each other with a lot of rain – it has rained a lot over a large area,” Hisdal said.

Some areas have reported the highest water levels since 1900, writes NRK.

“This is very extreme and quite unusual,” Hisdal said, adding that “it is unfortunate that ongoing climate changes increase the probability of this happening.”

While flooding in the affected area of Norway is a natural phenomenon, NVE has observed a significant increase in both temperature and precipitation since the 1900s, Hisdal told NRK.

As such, more flooding as a result of both rainfall and melting snow is likely, she said.

“It is a result of increases in temperature and precipitation, and although we have a had a lot of big floods, including this one, we know that we can expect this again in the future,” Hisdal said.

READ MORE: Not-so-rainy Norwegian city sets record for warm September weather

weather

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Not-so-rainy Norwegian city sets record for warm September weather

Early snow in Norway makes driving hazardous

Man struck by lightning as southern Norway pounded by storms

Torrential rain causes road closures, evacuations and damage across Norway

Summer is here: 30 degrees in Norway this week

Rainy Norwegian city gets wet weather every single day in June

Norwegians take skis out of storage after freak snowfall

Warmer weather finally coming to Norway as May begins
Advertisement

More news

Northern Norway residents told to stay inside during ‘dangerous’ storm

Western Norway under flood warning

Norway battered by strong winds and rising waters as Storm Vidar arrives
Advertisement

Norway’s December weather as warm as summer

Powerful Storm Urd leaves its mark on Norway

Norway told to brace for Christmas storms

Finally! Longer days on the way for (most of) Norway
Advertisement
2,288 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norway bomb scare teenager avoids terror charge in trial
  2. Extreme flooding can be expected again: Norwegian water agency
  3. Psychiatric patients in Norway given electro therapy without consent: report
  4. Plastic bag charge carries to Norway
  5. Bergen Airport temporarily evacuated after suspicious package found
Advertisement

Noticeboard

27/09
Julebord Underholdning
27/09
hypnotherapist
12/09
Help with installing datacenter equipment
11/09
Great deals on compact fluorescents at Lampedirekte.no
07/09
Couple looking for accommodation in Tromso
08/08
job
View all notices
Advertisement