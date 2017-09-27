Advertisement

Not-so-rainy Norwegian city sets record for warm September weather

27 September 2017
17:09 CEST+02:00
File photo: Gorm Kallestad / NTB scanpix
Five consecutive days of temperatures above 20°C (68°F) have been recorded in Bergen for the first time ever in September.

The record was confirmed by a weather station in the city on Wednesday, reports Bergens Tidende.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute chose to congratulate Bergen on its unexpected warm climes with a message posted on Twitter.

“I want to go to Bergen, go to Bergen now,” read the image posted by the Meteorological Institute, which also contained a picture of the sun.

In June, Bergen saw the highest number of consecutive rainy days since the 1950s.

But a combination of high pressure over Finland, relatively mild air over the rest of the country and sunny days have given summer a late surge in the southwestern city, writes Bergens Tidende.

“[The area] north of the Stad peninsula is also heading for one of the driest Septembers ever,” climate researcher Jostein Mamen of the Meteorological Institute told the newspaper.

But the disappointing summer is not necessarily directly connected to the sunny autumn, the researcher added.

“The summer is probably not the reason for the good autumn, but the weather has a tendency to stay relatively stable over a period of several weeks due to this type of pressure. Sooner or later a long period of bad weather ends with good weather, and it is not unusual for the new weather type to dominate for a while after that,” he said.

Maman added that the temperature would “probably go down a little” by the weekend.

READ ALSO: Rainy Norwegian city gets wet weather every single day in June

