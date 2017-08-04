Advertisement

Three Norwegian cyclists hit by runaway trailer

The Local
news@thelocal.no
4 August 2017
18:01 CEST+02:00
accidenttraffictrailerroad safetycyclists

Share this article

Three Norwegian cyclists hit by runaway trailer
Photo: Trond Reidar Teigen / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
4 August 2017
18:01 CEST+02:00
Two Norwegian cyclists have been flown to hospital with serious injuries after a runaway trailer collided with them and a third cyclist in Vestfold County.

The accident occurred near the centre of the town of Sandefjord in the county on Friday morning, reports TV2.

“We received reports of the accident at 10:47 this morning. The trailer came loose from the car and three cyclists were injured,” operation leader Cathrine Klæstad of the Southeast (Sør-Øst) Police District told Nettavisen.

The three injured cyclists are men in their 40s and 50s and two have been flown to Ullevål Hospital with head and chest injuries.

The third casualty suffered broken bones and has also been taken to hospital, police confirmed via Twitter.

“We have been in contact with Ullevål, who have said that the two are in a critical condition,” Klæstad told NTB.

Police technical staff were despatched to the accident scene along with emergency services.

The driver of the car from which the trailer came loose was a man in his 60s, according to Nettavisen’s report. Police wrote on Twitter that the man’s driving licence had been confiscated and that he was being monitored by a crisis help team attached to the local municipality.

The road was closed in both directions following the accident and two people were given emergency treatment inside ambulances at the scene, while all three cyclists were conscious immediately following the accident, reports local media Sandefjords Blad.

Police later wrote on Twitter that the road had been reopened, while also commending passers-by for delivering first aid and responding quickly in the immediate aftermath of the accident.

READ ALSO: 'Fewer than ever' Norwegians killed in traffic accidents

accidenttraffictrailerroad safetycyclists

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Torrential rain causes road closures, evacuations and damage across Norway

Oslofjord tunnel has serious omissions: former lead engineer

'Fewer than ever' Norwegians killed in traffic accidents

Ten tourists injured in Norway island boat crash

Woolly mammoth spotted in Norwegian traffic

'Offal accident': Animal guts spilt on Norway road

Driver arrested after hitting six-year-old girl at Norway school

British mountain climber dies after fall in Norway
Advertisement

More news

Opinion: The fakers' little lies are eating our brains

Norway’s infamous 'Harbourmaster' swan killed after attack on girl

Man struck by lightning as southern Norway pounded by storms
Advertisement

PM: Neo-Nazis can’t be allowed to ‘get a foothold in Norway’

Four arrested over Oslo shooting incidents

Watch your step! 'One foot' into Russia from Norway can lead to hefty fine

Norway shopping centre stabbing victim dies, other in critical condition
Advertisement
2,348 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Opinion: The fakers' little lies are eating our brains
  2. PM: Neo-Nazis can’t be allowed to ‘get a foothold in Norway’
  3. Norway’s infamous 'Harbourmaster' swan killed after attack on girl
  4. Bergen for first-timers... and return visitors
  5. Man struck by lightning as southern Norway pounded by storms
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/07
FORZA Festival
26/06
Creative writer for Oslo travel guide
06/04
English speaking expats in Hamar
28/03
Do you commute regularly to London?
23/02
French Home + Holiday let for sale
09/02
Aberdeen Scotland ACCOMMODATION
View all notices
Advertisement