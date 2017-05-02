Advertisement

'Fewer than ever' Norwegians killed in traffic accidents

The Local
news@thelocal.no
2 May 2017
11:17 CEST+02:00
trafficroad safety

Photo: Terje Pedersen/NTB scanpix
Fewer people have lost their lives in traffic accidents so far this year in Norway compared with the same period in any other year.

Accidents on Norwegian roads have resulted in 27 fatalities so far this year, 13 fewer than at the same point last year and the lowest total ever.

17 of the 27 fatalities were drivers and five were pedestrians, reports safe traffic campaign organisation Trygg Trafikk.

The reduction in traffic casualties is related to a nation-wide systematic approach to improving road safety that has been years in the making, according to Trygg Trafikk director Jan Johansen.

READ ALSO: Norway to clear the way for self-driving cars

“Figures vary from month to month, but the total number of fatalities and seriously injured has been significantly reduced over many years. There are many aspects involved, but it is positive that the reduction seems to have been maintained over several years,” Johansen told NRK.

Although numbers of fatalities have fallen, serious injuries still occur at a level that is a serious concern, Johansen added.

“There last few years have seen a lot more people’s lives saved compared with just a few years ago. They are saved by the correct use of safety equipment, better infrastructure, safer cars, driver support systems, better emergency medicine and hopefully the right driving practices. Reducing the number of serious injuries is an important area to focus on,” Johansen told NRK.

Spring and summer are periods when a lot of new drivers, particularly on two-wheeled vehicles, hit roads after passing driving tests, which also increases the risk of accidents, according to Trygg Trafikk.


Screenshot: Tryggtrafikk.no

