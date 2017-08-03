Bergen for first-timers... and return visitors

Discovering Bergen's history

First time: Bergen's past as an important Hanseatic town is nowhere better illustrated than on Bryggen, the first stop on most visitors' itinerary. Take time to explore the Unesco-listed wharves and back alleys, rebuilt following old patterns and methods after Bryggen was destroyed by fire on several occasions. Guarding the entrance to the harbour nearby, Bergenhus Fortress is one of Norway's oldest and best preserved fortresses, and also worth a visit. Håkon's Hall and Rosenkrantz Tower in particular are impressive buildings.

Next visit: For a trip down memory lane, head to the Old Bergen Museum , a collection of some 50 wooden buildings giving an insight into what life was in the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries. Costumed actors act as guides and bring history to life to the delight of visitors of all ages as they stop by the bakery, the school or the dentist - a truly enchanting way to learn about Bergen's (and Norway's) history.



Old Bergen Museum. Photo: Marie Peyre