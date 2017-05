Unique music venues in Norway

Underwater Pub, Oslo

Music in a pub? What's special about that, you might ask? Well, this Oslo pub (not actually located under water, despite its name) is transformed into an opera stage twice a week, so lucky punters can enjoy a few arias as they sip their beer and tuck into their nibbles. The musical evenings are organised by 'Opera til folket' (Opera to the People), whose mission is to reach out to audiences that might not otherwise listen to opera. Some of the best singers from Oslo Opera have performed here over the years, but you never know in advance who's on on the day, with the suspense adding to the thrill of the experience.