Unique music venues in Norway

Turdandot, Fredriksten Fortress. Photo: Halden Arbeiderblad

Fancy a concert in a listed property or a centuries-old fortress? A mausoleum or a snow amphitheatre, maybe? Norway is home to some very special music venues - our travel editor Marie Peyre rounds up some of the best.

The Arctic Cathedral, Tromsø

Tromsdalen Church (it's not actually a cathedral, despite its nickname) opened to the public in 1965, and is still one of Norway's most iconic buildings, instantly recognisable with its thread of triangular white concrete blocks and its huge stained glass mosaic. The church is a very popular concert venue boasting great acoustics - in 2016 more than 500 concerts where held here, attracting performers of international renown as well as local and national musicians.

The Arctic Cathedral in Tromso. Photo: Arthur Arnesen/nordnorge.com

Troldsalen and Troldhaugen, Bergen

Tucked away in the garden at Troldhaugen, the summer home of composer Edvard Grieg and his wife Nina, Troldsalen is a small, intimate concert hall sitting just under 200 spectators. Concerts take place here throughout the year, and the hall can also be rented out for private performances. The large floor-to-ceiling windows behind the stage let the light flood in and reveal a lovely view of the composer's hut and Lake Nordås in the background. A great place to listen to Edvard Grieg’s music while enjoying the very scenery that inspired his work.



Troldsalen. Photo: Dag Fosse/KODE Bergen

Lysøen, Bergen