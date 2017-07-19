Advertisement

Summer is here: 30 degrees in Norway this week

The Local
news@thelocal.no
19 July 2017
11:27 CEST+02:00
File photo: Gorm Kallestad / NTB scanpix
Large parts of southern and western Norway will enjoy temperatures of up to 30°C (86°F) on Wednesday and Thursday.

Norway has seen a relatively cold summer this year, with low temperatures during July and records for rainfall set in June.

But a heatwave is expected in the Western Norway region this week, with temperatures reaching up to 30°C.

“We are heading for a better period, particularly in terms of temperature. Large areas of Western Norway will see 26 degrees [78°F] or more tomorrow, and in some places it will probably reach as much as 30 degrees,” meteorologist Ida Fossli of the Norwegian Meteorological institute told NRK.

The Hordaland, Sogn og Fjordane, and Møre og Romsdal counties are expected to enjoy the best of Wednesday and Thursday’s weather, but areas further south and east will also experience pleasant temperatures.

“Rogaland and Southern Norway will receive some cloudy weather Thursday evening and there may be a little rain. That will reach Eastern Norway on Friday,” Fossli said.

In the central Trøndelag region and north of the country, clouds and rain on Wednesday are also likely to give way to drier and warmer weather Thursday, the meteorologist added.

While Friday will also be warm in the south of the country, temperatures are expected to be cooler than on Thursday.

“The fine weather will continue into the weekend, but temperatures will be a bit lower. Saturday will be the best day for the country overall. But in Southern Norway there may be rain in some places,” Fossli told NRK.

People hoping to enjoy the sunshine weather may want make the most of the next few days, with unstable weather expected to return next week.

“It looks as though it will be more unstable again next week, with some rain and the same type of weather we’ve had lately. We may as well enjoy the days we’re going to get,” Fossli said.

READ ALSO: Rainy Norwegian city gets wet weather every single day in June

