Rainy Norwegian city gets wet weather every single day in June

Not an uncommon sight in Bergen. File photo: Erik Johansen/NTB scanpix

Rain has fallen on the southwestern city of Bergen every single day so far in June, threatening a 65-year-old record for consecutive drizzly days.

While other parts of Europe are enjoying record-breaking heat, the Norwegian city is having one of the wettest months in living memory.

Not since 1952 have there been so many rainy days in a row in Bergen during the summer month, reports newspaper Bergens Tidende.

And the unwanted record is likely to be extended further yet, according to meteorologists.

“It looks as though the rainy weather is going to continue. But the amount of rain that is going to fall each day will vary,” meteorologist Haldis Berge of the Værvarslingen på Vestlandet meteorology office told Bergens Tidende.

Weather enthusiast Robert Næss told the newspaper that though it is not unusual for parts of Norway to see lots of rain in June, the consistent nature of the downpours made the current spell of daily showers remarkable.

“We have only seen this once since the 1850s, and that was in 1952, when it rained every day from the 1st until the 24th of June,” Næss said.

1994 is currently the year with the highest number of rainy June days with a total of 29. Current forecasts suggest that Bergen is likely to beat this record.

The city has seen rain on 134 out of 171 days so far this year.