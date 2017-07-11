Advertisement

Norwegian shipbuilder to take part in robot vessel project

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.no
11 July 2017
16:47 CEST+02:00
robotautomatedship

Share this article

Norwegian shipbuilder to take part in robot vessel project
Hrönn seen from the starboard bow with containers. Photo: Kongsberg Maritime
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.no
11 July 2017
16:47 CEST+02:00
Norway tech firm Kongsberg Maritime has signed up with French offshore services company Bourbon and Automated Ships Ltd. (ASL) of Britain in a scheme to build the world’s first fully-automated supply ship.

The three European companies are to work on a pioneering project to build the robot ship, the French member of the scheme announced on Tuesday.

It will be "the world's first autonomous, fully-automated and cost-efficient prototype vessel for offshore operations," Bourbon said in a press release.

At present, small unmanned boats are used for nearshore operations, but there are no technical barriers to building larger, unmanned and automated vessels, the participants say.

The goal is to produce a self-drive vessel that can deliver light supplies to the offshore energy and fish-farming industry and provide backup in emergencies. It could also be used as support for scientific and hydrographic missions.

ASL and the Norwegian firm Kongsberg last year worked together to develop an initial design of a catamaran named Hrönn.

This has evolved into a 37-metre monohull, offering greater payload capacity and mission flexibility, Bourbon said.

The prototype would be built in Norway and assessed at a special testbed for automated vessels in Trondheim fjord under the scrutiny of Norway's maritime authorities.

READ ALSO: Oslo to get emissions-free, automated buses in 2018

On its website, Kongsberg says Hrönn will initially function as a remotely-piloted ship.

It would eventually transition to a fully-automated vessel "as the control algorithms are developed concurrently during remotely piloted operations."

Hrönn is expected to be built by the Norwegian shipyard Fjellstrand AS, which is experienced in building ferries and offshore support vessels that incorporate advanced technology, according to Kongsberg.

Bourbon said that its role in the scheme would be to provide its knowledge of the offshore services industry to help finetune Hrönn's design and costs so that they match market needs. The company operates a fleet of 514 vessels and has a payroll of 9,300.

It would then work with ASL to help muster the finance to build the prototype.

The cost of the prototype was not identified.

READ ALSO: Norwegian billionaire to build giant ship for environment research

robotautomatedship

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Oslo to get emissions-free, automated buses in 2018

Norway to build first self-sailing electric cargo ship

VIDEO: Norway's incredible rolling robot

Norwegian snake robots tested for Mars mission

Two Norwegians held after Israel ship siege

Norway ship detects Malaysia flight 'signal'

Norway ship reaches Malaysia Air 'crash site'

Norway gets new Arctic spy ship
Advertisement

More news

Woolly mammoth spotted in Norwegian traffic

Driverless Norwegian public transport can create jobs: minister

Video: Diver releases footage of Tromsø killer whales
Advertisement

Just days after switch from FM, Norway’s DAB system goes down

Fake news on Facebook leads to death threats for Norwegian party leader

VIDEO: See Norway’s PM ride around on a rubbish truck

Norway man posed as girl on Facebook to exploit 60 boys
Advertisement
2,329 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norwegian osprey chicks wing it to Switzerland in conservation project
  2. Oslo doormen shot by guest they threw out of nightclub
  3. EU-Norway crab row could fuel oil tensions in Arctic
  4. Norway youth parties want free prescription contraceptives for under-16s
  5. Norwegian shipbuilder to take part in robot vessel project
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Creative writer for Oslo travel guide
06/04
English speaking expats in Hamar
28/03
Do you commute regularly to London?
23/02
French Home + Holiday let for sale
09/02
Aberdeen Scotland ACCOMMODATION
16/01
Comedy Hypnotist
View all notices
Advertisement