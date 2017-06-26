Advertisement

Oslo to get emissions-free, automated buses in 2018

The Local
news@thelocal.no
26 June 2017
11:33 CEST+02:00
transportbusautomatedemissionsoslo

Share this article

Oslo to get emissions-free, automated buses in 2018
An automated electric bus being demonstrated in Oslo in April 2017. Photo: Håkon Mosvold Larsen / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
26 June 2017
11:33 CEST+02:00
A new automated electric bus – that can be hailed using an app – will be introduced to Oslo’s traffic next year.

The Norwegian capital’s Roads and City Authority (Ruter og Bymiljøetaten) will test the buses from March 2018, reports newspaper Aftenposten.

Initially a trial project in Oslo or the Akershus county, the long-term aimed is to operate between 10 and 20 of the automated bus, according to the report.

“A service in Oslo city centre will teach us other things about a service in Bygdøy or in Nordre Aker,” the authority’s director of mobility services Endre Angelvik told Aftenposten.

Passengers will be able to order buses using an app called Ruters. Waiting times are expected to be between five and ten minutes, and the electric vehicles will stop to pick up other passengers during journeys.

Passengers can control the routes taken by the buses, provided they remain in the test zones, according to the report.

A permanent service may be implemented after the trial period ends in January 2019.

A proposed law change will allow businesses and municipalities to trial automated vehicles, reports Aftenposten.

The final proposal, which has been through parliamentary consultation, was sent to Norway’s Stortinget parliament shortly before the summer recess.

Traffic minister Ketil Solvik-Olsen told news agency NTB that he supported the initiative.

“We are celebrating the fact that Ruter is planning to start testing automated buses as early as next year,” Solvik-Olsen told the agency via a written message.

“It is fantastic that Norwegian public transport is so prepared to take such steps. It shows how important lawmaking work is and the effect of making this kind of development and technology possible in Norway,” the minister added. 

READ ALSO: Norwegians want futuristic vacuum train between Oslo and Copenhagen

transportbusautomatedemissionsoslo

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Thousands of Norwegians asked to report their cycling routes

All-electric ferry to navigate Norway fjords

Norwegians want futuristic vacuum train between Oslo and Copenhagen

Driverless Norwegian public transport can create jobs: minister

Arson suspected in Oslo school fire: police

Youths 'stay out too late': Norwegian neighbourhood rep after arson, stone throwing

Youth gangs behind repeated Oslo trouble: police

Safety issues close Oslofjord tunnel until Monday
Advertisement

More news

'Troll's Penis' to be re-erected in Norway

Norway offers oil firms record number of Arctic blocks

Controversial Utøya memorial to be rethought
Advertisement

Eight cars burn in latest suspected Oslo arson

Norway opposition leader: secrecy over terror report is 'shame' for government

16-year-old pleads guilty in Norway double murder case

Norwegian Red Cross calls for security patrols at Trolltunga
Advertisement
2,286 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Oslo to get emissions-free, automated buses in 2018
  2. VIDEO: Norway base jumpers somersault off Kjerag mountain
  3. 'Troll's Penis' to be re-erected in Norway
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Creative writer for Oslo travel guide
06/04
English speaking expats in Hamar
28/03
Do you commute regularly to London?
23/02
French Home + Holiday let for sale
09/02
Aberdeen Scotland ACCOMMODATION
16/01
Comedy Hypnotist
View all notices
Advertisement