Chaos at Oslo Airport as passengers forced to travel without luggage

Technical problems at Oslo Airport created long queues Thursday morning, with many passengers thought likely to miss flights and baggage left in the departure hall.

Technical problems that began at 6am Thursday are behind the disarray in the airport, according to a report by broadcaster NRK.

A broken x-ray machine in the older part of the terminal, affecting airlines Widerøe and SAS, has been cited by Oslo Airport as the cause of the delays.

“We have therefore not had baggage sent through to the terminal,” duty manager with SAS Jens Christensen told NRK.

The cause of the technical problem with the machine is so far unclear, and Oslo Airport is currently working on a solution, reports the broadcaster.

Rival airline Norwegian, which operates solely through the new terminal at Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport, is unaffected by the issue.

“There are currently long queues to check in, to check in baggage and now also for security. That means that it is likely that quite a few people won’t make their flights,” Christensen said.

90,000 passengers are scheduled to travel from the airport today, but airport operator Avinor told NRK that it could not yet say how many were likely to be affected.

Some operations in the old terminal have been transferred to the new in order to ease delays, reports NRK.

“We ask people to arrive as they usually would and follow instructions from airlines,” Avinor’s press contact Kristian Løksa told the broadcaster.

Christensen said that the long queues were likely to result in passengers missing their flights and subsequently being rebooked.

“We are checking people in as normal, and then they have to leave their luggage in departures, board their flights and leave. We will send baggage on afterwards,” he added.

The SAS duty manager also told NRK that the company had begun to use mobile x-ray machines to check in luggage, primarily for flights to Stockholm and Copenhagen.

