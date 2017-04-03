Advertisement

SAS and Norwegian cannot promise they will use new multibillion airport

The Local
news@thelocal.no
3 April 2017
16:33 CEST+02:00
airportpolarnortharcticsasnorwegian

Share this article

SAS and Norwegian cannot promise they will use new multibillion airport
Photo: Nordic Office of Architecture
The Local
news@thelocal.no
3 April 2017
16:33 CEST+02:00
Neither of Norway’s two main airlines have committed to basing themselves at a new airport for which the government announced major financial backing last week.

The government last week secured a parliamentary majority for the allocation of 1.5 billion kroner ($175 million) for the construction of a new airport in Rana.

Along with 600 million kroner ($70 million) from Rana Municipality and local businesses, developer Polarsirklen lufthavnutvikling (Polar Circle Airport Development, PLU) hopes to have the airport operational by 2024.

But Scandinavian Airlines said that as things stand, the new airport would be “of no benefit to us,” according to a report by news agency NTB.

“With such a thin volume of traffic, we feel that this development is not right to prioritise,” Ove Myrold, director of public relations and infrastructure with SAS.

READ ALSO: SAS plans new bases in Ireland and London to match low-cost rivals

Both SAS and Norwegian assess the use of the new airport as likely to be so expensive for them to use that it will lead to increased prices for passengers.

“All large transport projects have a cost overlap, and we are concerned that a development like this will lead to raised costs for airlines and thereby also higher prices for customers,” Norwegian’s communications director Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen told NTB.

But PLU’s CEO Henrik Johansen said that a major airport in the northern region would create natural growth, thereby attracting the airlines.

“The airlines will of course want to come once our region – the last in the north – has been made accessible to commercial flights,” Johansen told broadcaster NRK.

The government and its parliamentary support parties secured majority backing in March for the funding of the Rana airport. The money will be phased in to the building during its second phase, no earlier than 2024, reports NTB.

airportpolarnortharcticsasnorwegian

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

'Arctic ethics are inspired by Nordic cooperation'

Greenland has its own culture, language, and government, but isn’t afraid to draw inspiration from its Nordic neighbours. Aqqaluk Lynge, former President of the Inuit Circumpolar Council and Greenlandic politician, tells The Local about politics, poetry, and his passion for his country.

9 incredible design destinations you just have to see

7 reasons you should have international health insurance

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

What international health plan best suits you?

Related articles

Oslo-bound SAS flight makes emergency landing in Munich

EU hits SAS with hefty antitrust fine

For first time, Norwegian flies more passengers than rival SAS

SAS plans new bases in Ireland and London to match low-cost rivals

SAS considers establishing bases outside of Scandinavia
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Breivik's lawyer says isolation is harming the extremist's mental health

Want a Big Mac in Norway? Prepare to pay world's second-highest price

Norway’s Crown Princess: Leave my son alone!
Advertisement

Norwegians are about to lose their FM radio and they’re not happy about it

Norway reverses course on wolf 'slaughter'

'World's most beautiful banknotes' debut in Norway

Police break up massive Norwegian paedophilia ring
Advertisement
2,222 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Troubled Denmark striker Bendtner scores on Norwegian league debut
  2. Nearly time to file your tax return
  3. SAS and Norwegian cannot promise they will use new multibillion airport
Advertisement
Advertisement