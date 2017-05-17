In pictures: Norway's national day

Photo: Fredrik Varfjell / NTB scanpix

Bunads, flags and parades: observant readers in Norway may have noticed a celebratory atmosphere today. Here are some of our favourite photos of Norway's big day.

Warm gloves are important for a day of flag-waving in the unpredictable Norwegian weather. Photo: Tore Meek / NTB scanpix

Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Marie and family - and dogs - greet crowds outside their residence at Skaugum. Photo: Vegard Wivestad Grøtt / NTB scanpix

No May 17th is complete without cake.

The children's parade makes its way through Oslo - amid noticeably heightened security. Photo: Fredrik Varfjell / NTB scanpix

The parade reaches the Karl Johans Gate boulevard as it approaches the Royal Palace. Photo: Fredrik Varfjell / NTB scanpix

The crew of the KNM Roald Amundsen, named after the Norwegian Antarctic explorer, celebrate May 17th in the Baltic Sea. Photo: LTCDR Thomas Gjesdal / Forsvaret / NTB scanpix

A post shared by NRK (@nrk) on May 17, 2017

The royal family greet onlookers from the Palace balcony. Photo: Vegard Wivestad Grøtt / NTB scanpix

Gratulerer med dagen, Norge!

