In pictures: Norway's national day

Warm gloves are important for a day of flag-waving in the unpredictable Norwegian weather. Photo: Tore Meek / NTB scanpix
Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Marie and family - and dogs - greet crowds outside their residence at Skaugum. Photo: Vegard Wivestad Grøtt / NTB scanpix
No May 17th is complete without cake.
The children's parade makes its way through Oslo - amid noticeably heightened security. Photo: Fredrik Varfjell / NTB scanpix
The parade reaches the Karl Johans Gate boulevard as it approaches the Royal Palace. Photo: Fredrik Varfjell / NTB scanpix
The crew of the KNM Roald Amundsen, named after the Norwegian Antarctic explorer, celebrate May 17th in the Baltic Sea. Photo: LTCDR Thomas Gjesdal / Forsvaret / NTB scanpix
My youngest son and his grandmother. 17th May, Norway's Constitution Day.
The royal family greet onlookers from the Palace balcony. Photo: Vegard Wivestad Grøtt / NTB scanpix
Gratulerer med dagen, Norge!
