Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Lowest inflation for three years

The latest figures from the national data agency Statistics Norway show that inflation has been measured at 2.6 percent over the past year.

"Price growth has moderated every month for half a year now. The twelve-month growth in June is the lowest we have seen in over three years," Espen Kristiansen from Statistics Norway said.

Norway's Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum said the figures indicated that people's finances were improving.

"With lower prices and an expected increase in real wages in 2024, everything indicates that people will once again experience a better economic everyday life after several demanding years," Vedum said to the Norwegian newswire NTB.

Food prices continue to rise, though. Between May and June 2024, the cost of food rose by 2.1 percent, and overall, it has risen by 4.9 percent.

Svalbard to keep the alcohol system

The government has said it will retain the current system in Svalbard, where locals are limited to the amount of alcohol they can buy via a card system.

The Arctic archipelago, 800 kilometres from the Norwegian mainland, wanted to change this system.

The mayor of Svalbard, Lars Fause, has said that he wants to outsource the system as it is too resource-intensive for the island's authorities. Alcohol cards are handed out to residents on the archipelago.

Norway signs agreement on sea mines

A letter of intent on sea mines in the Baltic Sea has been signed by Norway and five other NATO allies at a summit. The aim of the mines is to deter Russia.

The agreement was signed by Norwegian defence minister Bjørn Arild Gram in Washington on Tuesday.

As part of the agreement, Norway will also investigate whether purchasing the mines with other countries would be viable. Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Poland were the other countries that signed the agreement.

Norwegian government enters artillery contract

The government has entered into a contract with Nammo to increase the production of artillery shells tenfold. The value of the deal is more than 1 billion kroner.

The investment comes as NATO countries enter into a defence industrial commitment for the first time and as the EU discusses how to speed up the defence industry.

"I think more people will realise that government capital is needed to build up production capacity in the defence industry. Although there are now more long-term contracts, it is very expensive to overcome the problem," Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said.

"So the fact that we are now entering into a public-private partnership on production support is important," he said.