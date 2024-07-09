Norway's track star Ingebrigtsen confident of Olympic gold despite family feud

Advertisement

With typically brash confidence, Ingebrigtsen says the Summer Games in the French capital should be a "walk in the park".

Yet he will have to shut out domestic strife in a family once documented in a reality TV series as a tightly-melded unit who ate together and trained together.

Jakob's father Gjert, who used to coach him and his brothers, is under investigation for domestic violence.

Jakob, still only 23, will defend his 1,500m title in Paris after winning at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics, as well as aiming for a distance double in the 5,000m, an event in which he is a two-time world champion.

"If I don't get injured and I don't get sick, I think it's going to be a walk in the park," Ingebrigtsen told European Athletics' Ignite podcast.

Despite tasting defeat in the last two world championships 1,500m finals, the Norwegian oozes self-belief.

That was never more on show than in Rome in June where he won his third consecutive European championships double in the 1,500 and 5,000m.

"I never go into a race thinking about the things that I've done before," he said.

"Winning is something that I'm always going to chase. It's always a great feeling crossing the finish first, especially in a tight race with great competitors."

The success in Rome, a perfect tonic for Paris, came after a problematic winter nursing an Achilles tendon injury.

Advertisement

- Divided family -

There was also the question of the family conflict that has gripped Norway.

Jakob and his brothers Henrik and Filip -- themselves also European 1,500m champions in 2012 and 2016 respectively -- broke off relations with their father Gjert in 2022.

In claims that shocked Norway last October, the trio accused their father of being violent.

"We grew up with a very aggressive and authoritarian father, who used physical violence and threats as part of his upbringing," the brothers wrote in an op-ed for newspaper VG.

"We still feel a sense of discomfort and fear that we have felt since childhood."

Police opened a probe into the abuse claims and prosecutors decided to charge Gjert, 58, with domestic violence against one of his children.

Advertisement

According to a source close to the case, the acts in question do not concern the trio of known athletes but another, younger child.

Over a period of four years, from 2018 to 2022, Gjert allegedly manhandled, insulted, threatened and hit the child in the face with his hand or with a towel.

So came to an end of "Team Ingebrigtsen", the name of the fly-on-the-wall documentary series that followed the lives of the family between 2016-20.

The show revealed Gjert as a father who made his sons run up to 170 kilometres a week and forbade Filip from going on holiday with his girlfriend.

"I don't want to be an angry man. I want to be a dad," Gjert tells the camera.

"But if we need an angry man to help them realise their dreams, I am ready to be that."

At what price? When Jakob married last September, Gjert was not invited to the ceremony.

The fall-out rekindles memories of parents who coached their children and were then often portrayed as violent or abusive, from Mary Pierce to Tiger Woods and not forgetting the Williams sisters.

After breaking with his sons, Gjert Ingebrigtsen shocked Norwegian athletics by becoming the trainer of another runner, Narve Gilje Nordas.

The Norwegian Olympic Committee has said Gjert will not be granted accreditation for the Paris Olympics, as was the case at last year's world championships.

As for Jakob, he continues to train alongside his brothers in what he called a "unique" set-up.

"The three of us, we're all responsible for our own training. You can say we're training ourselves. At the same time we're coaching each other," Ingebrigtsen said.

"It's more of a safety net that's quite big with the experience that's as good as it's ever going to get."