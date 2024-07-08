What your Norwegian supermarket choice says about you

Advertisement

From your lifestyle and spending habits to your culinary preferences and even your socio-economic status, your supermarket selection is more telling than you might think.

Whether you're a budget-conscious student, a foodie searching for exotic ingredients, or someone who enjoys the finer things in life, there's a Norwegian grocery store that fits your profile perfectly.

International stores: Homesick foreigners, adventurers, and food enthusiasts

If you find yourself frequenting international stores such as Mango, Global Food, or specialised Asian or Eastern European grocery shops, you're either a foreigner longing for a taste of home or a culinary enthusiast searching for exotic ingredients you just can't find in Norwegian supermarkets.

You're either the type who knows the difference between dark, light, and white soy sauce and your friends are always impressed by your dinner invitations.

Or you've spent hours online trying to find where to buy that specific sweet from your home country (such as the Croatian napolitanke wafers or domaćice biscuits) when you feel a sweet-tooth tinged bout of homesickness.

Another perk of these stores is that while some of the imported goods are quite pricey, fruit and veg can be a lot cheaper than in regular supermarkets.

Cross-border shoppers: The zealous deal hunters

Despite the Norwegian krone being weaker and the cost of gas cutting into your household budget, you're still crossing the border to shop in Sweden.

Because everybody knows that's how you save money if you're located anywhere close to the border, right (in 2022, for example, Norwegians spent an estimated 10.4 billion kroner on cross-border shopping trips)?

Nothing will stop you from saving a few kroner on cheese and meat. You probably have a playlist titled "Shopping trip to Sweden" for those long car rides and have mastered the art of packing your trunk to fit as much as possible.

Your dedication is admirable, though given rampant inflation, this might be a good time to reevaluate whether the numbers add up.

Meny: The connoisseurs with cash

Meny is where those with a bit of money in the bank and a taste for the finer things shop.

If you're strolling through the aisles of Meny regularly, you're likely doing pretty well for yourself or willing to pay a premium for quality and variety. As you browse the store, you notice the well-stocked fresh produce counters, the wide array of specialty items, and the overall superior shopping experience.

Why is Meny so much more expensive than other stores? Is the quality really that much better?

The answer lies in the details. Meny offers a larger selection in most categories, with everything from hot dishes to fresh produce counters featuring fish, meats, and a salad bar.

When you want to plan a gourmet dinner or need special seafood ingredients for a traditional family feast, Meny is your go-to.

Sure, you can buy milk and bread at REMA 1000, but for everything else, in your view, Meny is worth the extra cost.

The bread is fresher, the produce is top-notch, and there's rarely (never?) a bad date on the products. The spacious, bright, and pleasant shopping environment, free samples of expensive cheese, attentive staff, and quick service make Meny the best choice for those who can afford it - or at least that's what you tell yourself.

REMA 1000 and Kiwi: For the practical planners

If you shop at REMA 1000 or Kiwi, you value practicality and efficiency above all else.

You know you can get everything you need without breaking the bank (at Meny), and you appreciate the straightforward approach these stores offer.

Your grocery trips are quick and to the point; you might even have memorised the layouts of your local shops. This allows you to go into "autopilot" mode and save time, leaving you more time to enjoy life outside the supermarket.

REMA 1000 shoppers generally adopt a no-frills attitude, and the stores deliver by rarely having discrepancies between listed prices and what you pay at the checkout.

Furthermore, most REMA 1000 locations are clean and organised, and the service is usually decent.

Kiwi tends to be quicker at managing checkout lines, which can make a significant difference during peak shopping hours – which Kiwi shoppers appreciate and reward with their hard-earned kroner.

Coop: The Swiss army knife store for the savvy shopper

You view Coop as the jack-of-all-trades in the Norwegian supermarket scene, a sort of Swiss Army knife of supermarkets, if you will - versatile and ready for whatever you throw at it.

Whether you need a quick convenience store stop, a weekend treat, or your regular grocery run, it has you covered, and that's why you keep coming back.

Got a nice dinner to plan? Coop Mega (almost) rivals Meny with its range of premium products. Need to restock the pantry? Coop Extra is your go-to. Feeling too lazy to cook and just want to throw a pizza in the oven? Coop Prix has you sorted.

It's like Coop can read your mind and knows exactly what you need, even when you don't.

This adaptability does come at a cost, though - Coop can be a bit on the expensive side. But hey, you get what you pay for, right?

Bonus points for atmosphere: One of the charming quirks of shopping at smaller Coop stores (even in big cities like Bergen) is the friendly atmosphere. It's where you're most likely to start a conversation with the cashiers, which many older shoppers adore. Don't be surprised if you see grandpa chatting up the staff about neighbourhood updates, weather, or the best brand of pickled herring.

Bunnpris: The budget-conscious and students

For students and those on tight budgets, Bunnpris is a lifesaver.

You know the value of a krone and aren't afraid to hunt for the best deals and discounts, even under the dim lights of your local Bunnpris store, to the extent that you don't mind that the inside of it often resembles an industrial storage facility.

Your shopping list is full of essentials, and you're always looking for special offers.

Whether you're a student juggling expenses or just trying to make ends meet, Bunnpris is your trusted go-to for saving money.

It does its job well, earning your loyalty – at least until an even cheaper option comes along.