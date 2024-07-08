The most common mistakes you are likely to make when camping in Norway

Advertisement

Access to Norway’s nature is protected in law, as is the right to roam or Allemannsretten. This Norwegian word translates to “everyone’s rights,” as it is believed that access to nature should be universal.

The law, outlined in the Outdoors Act, allows people to travel and camp wherever they like, with only a few small exceptions.

READ MORE: What are the rules and culture of camping in Norway?

However, even with the law on your side, there are some unwritten rules that you should follow.

Trying to go too far off the beaten path when wild camping

When choosing a spot to set up camp, it can be tempting to try and find a new spot away from others for the best possible experience.

Though it might be tempting to enjoy a small slice of the great outdoors just for yourself, it is advised to stay somewhere already established for camping.

This is done to protect the scenery and cause minimal disruption to the landscape and local wildlife.

While you can technically camp almost everywhere you want, you should do your part to protect the local environment and leave as much nature undisturbed as possible.

Not looking at the rules on fires

One surefire way to make a campsite feel cosy is to build a fire that you can either use to make food or for some extra warmth.

But doing so could land you in trouble. For all of summer, there is a general fire ban in Norway. There are exceptions, such as using a disposable grill or making a fire while camping in an area without a risk of spreading. Another area that is exempt is the campfire areas in proper camping sites.

If the weather has been warm and dry, which you are hoping for if you are going to be sleeping under the stars, then local authorities may introduce a complete ban on open flames. It’ll be up to you to check whether there is a total ban in the area you’ll be staying in.

Advertisement

Those who have been camping in Norway before may have seen the locals bring hotdogs in a flask of boiling water. While not a culinary delight, it does help get around the fire rules – and has other uses that we’ll get into more detail on.

Waste and weight

The right that allows you to camp and stay pretty much wherever also acts as a social contract. If you are to use the natural landscape, then you also have a responsibility to keep it clean for others.

One of the most inconsiderate things someone can do is spoil the landscape by leaving behind waste, be that trash or human and animal waste.

If you don’t have access to a proper toilet, you must bring a shovel to dispose of any waste. You also can’t go to the bathroom within 50 metres of any water sources, as many hikers and campers in Norway will drink from the streams, rivers and waterfalls.

Semi-related is not overpacking. The more you carry, the harder time you’ll have. Furthermore, the excess stuff you have could end up becoming waste.

Advertisement

Things like single-use grills, paper plates, and disposable cutlery can all end up becoming waste as they aren’t ideal to carry back with you. This makes options like hotdogs in flasks a much more hassle-free and waste-free alternative.

Mosquitos

There are plenty of wild animals in Norway that can be dangerous to humans, from ticks and jellyfish to wolves, beers and moose.

Mosquitos in Norway don’t pose the same risk to humans as they do in other parts of the world; however, they do have the potential to ruin your camping trip.

Just remember to wear clothes with long sleeves, use mosquito spray, and ensure there aren’t any mosquitos in your hammock or tent when turning in for the night.

Forgetting about the sunlight in summer

If you are a light sleeper, camping in Norway may not be for you. In some parts of the country, the sun doesn’t set in the summer.

Even in parts of the country that get a “nighttime”, it still doesn’t get particularly dark, and the sun comes up in the early morning hours.

Therefore, you might have trouble drifting off or might be awoken much earlier than you’d like. This is more of a problem in a hammock than in a tent.

Some solutions, such as sleeping masks, should help make things a lot easier.