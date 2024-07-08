How to save money at Norway's airports

Advertisement

Oslo Gardermoen Airport has been named the best airport in Europe in the category of 25-40 million passengers by an industry organisation.

While it’s fairly smooth to travel through, and flights leave on time, the elephant in the room is how expensive the airport is. Norway is one of the most expensive countries in Europe, especially for food and drinks.

When you add this to the ramped-up airport prices, it’s no surprise that many travellers feel a bit stung when travelling through Norway’s airports.

Try and cut costs on the way to the airport

Most of Norway’s airports have express services, which makes getting to the airport quick and efficient. However, some of these can cost a small fortune.

Most of Norway’s largest airports will have a cheaper alternative. In Trondheim, you can consider a train over the express airport buses. In Oslo, a non-express train costs around half as much and takes around 10 minutes longer. In Bergen, you can take the Bybanen for around the price of a coffee.

The money you save on these, especially travelling both ways, should help offset the sting of jacked-up airport prices.

You can take food with you

When travelling through a Norwegian airport, solid food, such as sandwiches, is allowed through security and aboard planes.

This means you can either prep something yourself or you can decide to buy something on the way to the airport, as it will probably be cheaper than at the airport. There aren’t too many restrictions on solid food. However, there are rules on liquid foods.

For those taking shorter flights, this will bypass the need to grab a quick bite at the airport or to take on board. You can also take empty water bottles through security and fill them up from one of the many water fountains dotted around Norway’s airports.

A trick that has become more popular with travellers in recent years is taking dehydrated food, like instant noodles or soup, through security and asking the flight crew for some hot water when they offer passengers tea, coffee, and other refreshments.

Do your research

All of Norway’s airports are run by the state operator Avinor. This is quite handy when travelling through a new airport as you can check out the eateries before you travel. This can help you determine the cheaper and more expensive options when you travel.

Frequent travellers will figure out which establishments offer the best value for money. Furthermore, the cheapest eateries may not necessarily be past security and tax-free.

In Oslo, for example, the bakery Backstube is one of the cheapest options and is found just after security but before the point of no return at duty-free.

Consider the lounge

Okay, telling you to splash out on a lounge may not be the best overall money-spending tip.

Still, when you consider that a beer and a warm meal in Norway’s airport could cost as much as 400-500 kroner, and even fast food and a drink can come to 300 kroner, lounges may offer better value for money.

Frequent fliers and some credit card holders will gain free or discounted access, alternatively the international lounge at Oslo airport allows walk ins.

When you consider that lounges typically include food and drink, they may prove better value for money than eating at one of the restaurants at the gates.

Complain

Complaining to the staff at the restaurants or airport staff, in general, won’t achieve much other than making the life of the person serving you slightly harder.

But, properly directed complaints could help improve things for the better in the long term. Airport operator Avinor isn’t responsible for the prices charged in airports; however, it has said that the restaurants and stores that rent out spaces in the airport should have prices in line with those outside the airport.

“We will continue to follow up with our partners who have a responsibility to ensure the correct price level for the concepts, compared to similar concepts outside the airport. It is important to Avinor that travelers have a good selection at the airport which, by and large, reflects similar concepts outside the airport,” Avinor told public broadcaster NRK recently when asked about price gouging at airports.

Should you see prices that you consider unacceptable in the airport, it may be worth putting pressure on vendors and those running the airports.

Compare the price of goods to outside the country

Most of the stuff you find in airport stores and duty-free can be found outside of the airport. Furthermore, while the duty free stuff is somewhat discounted due to the lack of tax – you can probably find much better deals by shopping around elsewhere.

So, while the discounts on items might look cheap, hold strong in the hope you’ll probably save more money buying the goods elsewhere.