Why Norway’s krone will strengthen over the next year

The Norwegian krone has struggled against other major currencies over the past 18 months, reaching near-historic lows against the euro, dollar, and pound at several points.

As a result, Norway’s struggling krone has contributed to inflation as the cost of imported goods has increased, making it more expensive for those in Norway to travel abroad.

Norway’s central bank said in its recent announcement to delay any interest rate cuts until next that the decision was partly motivated by the need to protect the weak krone.

However, a recent report from Rory Fennessy, a senior economist at the advisory firm Oxford Economics, said that the Norwegian krone was due to benefit from increased stability and could appreciate even further next year.

“Following Norges Bank's decision to delay the first rate cut to early 2025, the krone's near-term outlook has improved given the increased importance of global interest rate differentials in determining the value of the currency,” the report read.

Norway’s decision to hold off cuts to the key policy rate comes when several other countries have lowered rates. Higher rates in Norway make the currency more attractive for investors, strengthening its value.

The performance of the krone should also become more predictable as the factors affecting volatility, such as the energy market and sales of the krone, have started to subdue.

Still, even as the currency begins to stabilise, the report did “expect the currency's appreciation to be gradual and bumpy.”

Furthermore, the strengthening of the krone is expected to be far more gradual than its depreciation against other currencies.

“This is partly because Norway's currency is the least liquid G10 currency, making it even more susceptible to sharp moves in risk sentiment, which have become much more frequent over the past few year,” the report read.

Looking further into the future, the report predicted that the krone wouldn’t dip to its May 2023 lows and would appreciate very gradually against other major currencies heading towards 2030.