Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Power issues on Svalbard

The Arctic Archipelago of Svalbard has been having issues with the diesel engines that provide the town with electricity.

The issues have caused the main power plant to go down, and the Governor of Svalbard has called an emergency response council on two occasions.

The company responsible for providing power, Svalbard Energi, has hired specialists to diagnose engine breakdowns and obtain spare parts for the power plant.

Norway's government to cut Ozempic prescriptions

Some 15,000 people who receive a prescription for the diabetes drug Ozempic may lose their prescription.

The drug has also been used to aid weight loss in recent times. The government will cut the number of people using blue prescriptions.

"We estimate that at least 25 percent of the patients who get Ozempic on a blue prescription today do not have the right to get the drug on a blue prescription," department director Steinar Mathisen in the Directorate of Health told the newspaper Aftenposten.

In order to prescribe Ozempic on a blue prescription, doctors must now send an application to Helfo.

The state partially covers blue prescriptions. The new rules could affect dome diabetics who only use Ozempic as their primary medication.

Illegal tourism fishing discovered

Foreign criminals are operating illegal fishing tourism in parts of Finnmark in north Norway, public broadcaster NRK reports.

"It is profitable to fish for free in Norway and then sell the fish on abroad. There are very high prices for cod," Magnus Nilsen at the A-crime centre for Troms and Finnmark said.

Large quantities of cod have recently been seized at the Norwegian border. The illegal fishing tourism industry has a high proportion of foreigners who come from Russia, the Czech Republic, Poland and Germany.

Maximum sentence for Oslo Pride shooter

Zaniar Matapour has been found guilty of opening fire outside two bars on the eve of the 2022 Oslo Pride celebrations. Two people were killed, and a further nine were injured.

Matapour was handed the maximum of 30 years behind bars – with possible extensions – for committing an "aggravated act of terror".

"The attack undoubtedly targeted gay people," the Oslo court said in its verdict. "The goal was both to kill as many gay people as possible and to instill fear in LGBTQ people more broadly."