TELL US: How can Norway make it easier for foreigners to settle?

InterNations latest Expat Insider report on the quality of life of foreign residents worldwide has been published, and for a third year in a row – Norway has been ranked as one of the worst countries in the world.

Norway was ranked 48th out of 53 countries in the ranking. When it came to the metrics that made a country easy or hard to settle in, Norway consistently ranked in the bottom three.

Those who participated in the InterNations report were the least likely to feel welcome and accepted and had a hard time making friends with the locals.

