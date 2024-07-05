Norwegian word of the day: Prikk

Advertisement

As many of you may know, the word "prick" is both slang for the male genitalia as well as an insult in British English.

In Norwegian, the word prikk is a lot more mundane. The word means dot or spot, with prikker meaning dots.

The Norwegian and English words share the same origin—a Proto-Germanic word meaning "to stick or prick."

Going back to the dots and spots, many Norwegians refer to dots rather than points on their driving licence when referring to accumulated driving offences.

Prikk can also be used to measure accuracy. You can describe something as på prikken or "on the dot" to call something precise or accurate. A sniper is a prikkskyte (dot shooter) in Norwegian.

If you wanted to call someone something akin to a "prick" in Norwegian, the word is very close to prikk. "Pikk" refers to the male genitalia and is most similar to the English word "dick". In Norwegian, you can use this word to describe someone negatively.

When speaking about someone you would say something like jeg synes han er en pikk (I think he's a dick).

Therefore, when writing prikk in Norway, always double check the spelling to ensure whoever reads what you've written doesn't have a laugh at your expense.

Use it like this:

Om Lars får flere prikker i førerkortet sitt, mister han lappen.

If Lars gets more points in his driver's licence, he will lose his license.

Line har på seg en prikkete kjole.

Line is wearing a dotted dress.

Mit favoritt mønster er prikker.

My favourite pattern is dots.

Jeg kjørte fort fort på motorveien og fikk en prikk i førerkortet.

I drove too fast on the motorway and got a point in my driver's license.