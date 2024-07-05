Foreigners in Norway rank it as one of the worst places to settle

Advertisement

Norway ranked 48th out of 53 nations in the Expat Insider 2024 by InterNations. Despite finishing well into the bottom ten, the ranking was an improvement on last year, when the country was ranked worst of the Nordics and second to last.

This year, Finland was ranked the worst of the Nordics to live in. When looking at the factors that pushed Norway up the rankings, foreign residents living there were less dissatisfied with their personal finances and much happier with their career prospects.

The country also saw a big jump in the rankings when international residents were asked to rank the healthcare in the country. The country also ranked in the top ten in terms of respondents’ safety, work-life balance, and culture in Norwegian offices.

Unfortunately, little progress was made in the areas where Norway has struggled for several years. When it came to the “ease of settling in” index, the country had slipped down the rankings to be named the second worst in the world.

Foreign residents have found settling in consistently harder compared to the year before. The locals in Norway were ranked the second-least friendly overall and the second-least friendly towards foreigners.

Meanwhile, international residents in Norway consistently ranked it in the bottom three in the metrics that measured the ease of making friends and establishing a network.

The culture was also a struggle, with the Nordic nation being in the bottom three in terms of making people feel welcome and at home. Adapting to the culture was another issue for foreign residents.

The Local has previously asked readers whether or not it was hard to settle in Norway. Some 80 percent told The Local it was difficult to settle in the Nordic country.

With Norway being such a difficult country to settle in, we’re asking our readers what the country needs to do to be more inclusive.

