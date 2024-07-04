What makes Oslo Gardermoen Airport 'one of the best in Europe'?

Advertisement

Norway's busiest airport, Gardermoen, was named the best in Europe by Airports Council International Europe in the category of airports that have between 25 and 40 million passengers per year.

"It is thanks to the 13,000 employees at Oslo Airport, hard work from many people at Avinor, and very good partners both on the ground and in the air that we get this kind of recognition. I would therefore like to extend a big thank you to all those who work at and with Oslo Airport," Avinor's CEO, Abraham Foss, said in a press release.

The airport was praised for its punctuality and operational procedures. Oslo Airport was named the most punctual in Europe in 2022 and 2023. Its baggage system received praise, as did its automated snow removal system. In addition, it was commended for its efforts to reduce emissions.

"We are very happy and proud that Avinor's active sustainability agenda is recognised in this way. And let's not forget that Oslo Airport is among the most weather-resistant airports in the world. That we were chosen as Europe's most punctual and best airport in the same year is a great achievement. There are many who deserve to be honoured today," Foss said.

Oslo Gardermoen is run by the state-owned operator Avinor. Around 25 million of the 50 million travellers to fly in and out of Norway each year pass through Oslo Airport.

What else makes Oslo a good airport for travellers?

One factor that makes Oslo a pleasant airport to travel through, which wasn't mentioned in the ranking, was the ease of getting to the airport.

The Oslo Airport Express service takes passengers from the airport, which is around 50 kilometres outside the capital, to the city centre in 19 minutes. The train has also been fitted to make travelling with baggage relatively straightforward.

The non-express regional trains can also be travelled on with Oslo's main public transport app for around half the cost of the express service and barely take 10 minutes longer than the express.

There are also airport buses that drop passengers all over Oslo and run much later than the airport trains.

Being just 25 years old, the airport's facilities are fairly fresh and modern, and there are plenty of toilets and water fountains dotted around the airport.

There is also a decent variety of restaurants available at the airport—however, many of them close after 9 pm. You can find an overview of places to eat at the airport here.

For those taking early or late flights, there are also two hotels within walking distance of the airport, and more are accessible via taxi or shuttle bus.

What could be better about the airport?

Again, these factors didn't play into the ranking, but one of the biggest problems with Oslo airport is the prices.

Airport food is notoriously expensive, and with Norway already being a pricey country, fueling up before your flight can be quite costly.

Some of the more affordable options include convenience stores or the low-cost bakery chain Backstube (which is just before duty-free and after security).

Like the food, getting from the airport can also be expensive (even if it is quick). A ticket for the airport express is 240 kroner for a single, and the airport express bus costs 249 kroner. Parking at the airport is also expensive. A taxi would cost around 1,000 kroner.

At the time of writing, you can fly to 144 destinations with 39 airlines from Oslo. This should offer plenty of options for most travellers.

However, the number of flights to destinations in the US, Africa, and Asia is quite low. Furthermore, there are currently no direct flights to South America, Oceania, or North American countries other than the US.

Parents travelling with children through the airport may also run into problems keeping children entertained in the event of delays. However, there are areas for breastfeeding and three play areas.

What do you think?

Have you travelled through Oslo Gardermoen Airport? How does it rank compared to other airports you've been through, let us know in the comments.